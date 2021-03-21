RFC Seraing - RWDM
Journée 24 - 21/03/2021 16:00 @ Stade du Pairay
23' 40"
|
21
|
Frappe du gauche de Mikautadze déviée en corner
|
15
|
Carte jaune pour Gerald Kilota
|
10
|
Mikautadze tente sa chance mais le ballon passe juste à côté
|
2
|
Énorme occasion pour le RWDM suite à une sortie manquée de Dietsch mais Nangis verra son tir être contré par Swers
|
1
|
RFC Seraing - RWDM: 0-0
|
15:20
|
Les compositions
RFC Seraing: Guillaume Dietsch - Iebe Swers - Wagane Faye - Yahya Nadrani - Gerald Kilota - Ablie Jallow - Theo Pierrot - Sami Lahssaini - Antoine Bernier - Moussa Gueye - Georges Mikautadze
Banc: Brahim Sabaouni - Marcos Maydana - Yann Godart - Danijel Milicevic - Maxime Mignon - Abdel Al Badaoui - Rayan Djedje
RWDM: Anthony Sadin - Florian Le Joncour - Gilles Ruyssen - Bryan Van Den Bogaert - Jarno Libert - Nicolas Rommens - Mehdi Terki - Lenny Nangis - Lucas Ribeiro - Corenthyn Lavie - Mayingila Nzuzi Mata
Banc: Ivan Yagan - Naïm Boujouh - Tracy Mpati Bibuangu - Glenn Claes - Thomas Ephestion - Abdoul Karim Dante