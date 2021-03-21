RFC Seraing - RWDM

Temps   23' 40" 
21
 Frappe du gauche de Mikautadze déviée en corner
15
  Carte jaune pour Gerald Kilota
10
 Mikautadze tente sa chance mais le ballon passe juste à côté
2
 Énorme occasion pour le RWDM suite à une sortie manquée de Dietsch mais Nangis verra son tir être contré par Swers
1
 RFC Seraing - RWDM: 0-0
15:20
 Les compositions
RFC Seraing (RFC Seraing - RWDM)
RFC Seraing: Guillaume Dietsch - Iebe Swers - Wagane Faye - Yahya Nadrani - Gerald Kilota - Ablie Jallow - Theo Pierrot - Sami Lahssaini - Antoine Bernier - Moussa Gueye - Georges Mikautadze
Banc: Brahim Sabaouni - Marcos Maydana - Yann Godart - Danijel Milicevic - Maxime Mignon - Abdel Al Badaoui - Rayan Djedje

RWDM (RFC Seraing - RWDM)
RWDM: Anthony Sadin - Florian Le Joncour - Gilles Ruyssen - Bryan Van Den Bogaert - Jarno Libert - Nicolas Rommens - Mehdi Terki - Lenny Nangis - Lucas Ribeiro - Corenthyn Lavie - Mayingila Nzuzi Mata
Banc: Ivan Yagan - Naïm Boujouh - Tracy Mpati Bibuangu - Glenn Claes - Thomas Ephestion - Abdoul Karim Dante
