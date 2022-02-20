Suivez la rencontre entre l'Antwerp et Malines en LIVE

Photo: © photonews
L'Antwerp, avec l'ambition de mettre la pression sur le Club de Bruges, affronte Malines ce dimanche après-midi.
L'Union s'est imposée hier soir, le Club de Bruges se déplace à Eupen cette après-midi: victoire obligatoire pour l'Antwerp face à Malines. Au rayon des compositions, le jeune Van Drongelen (23 ans) fête sa première titularisation avec le Kavé depuis son arrivée d'Hambourg. Il remplace Peyre, suspendu. Côté Anversois, pas de surprise. Nainggolan est là, tout comme Balikwisha, Frey et Miyoshi.
Antwerp: Jean Butez - Jelle Bataille - Dinis Almeida - Dorian Dessoleil - Ritchie De Laet - Faris Haroun - Radja Nainggolan - Alhassan Yusuf - Michel Ange Balikwisha - Michael Frey - Koji Miyoshi
Banc: Ortwin De Wolf - Johannes Eggestein - Samuel Vines - Bruny Nsimba - Abdoulaye Seck - Mbwana Ally Samatta - Pierre Dwomoh
KV Malines: Gaëtan Coucke - Sandy Walsh - Alec Van Hoorenbeeck - Jordi Vanlerberghe - Rick van Drongelen - Geoffrey Hairemans - Kerim Mrabti - Rob Schoofs - Vinicius de Souza Costa - Nikola Storm - Hugo Cuypers
Banc: Iebe Swers - Onur Kaya - Thody Elie Youan - Yannick Thoelen - Samuel Oum Gouet - Gustav Engvall - Maryan Shved