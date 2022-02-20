Date: 20/02/2022 13:30
Compétition: Jupiler Pro League
journée: Journée 28

Suivez la rencontre entre l'Antwerp et Malines en LIVE

L'Antwerp, avec l'ambition de mettre la pression sur le Club de Bruges, affronte Malines ce dimanche après-midi.

Tous les matches en direct
Classement Live
Temps   15' 3" 
13
 Grosse occasion pour l'Antwerp
La première grosse occasion de la rencontre est à mettre à l'actif de l'Antwerp. Miyoshi centre de la gauche, Almeida reprend de la tête au second poteau, mais Coucke détourne en corner.
13
 Grosse occasion pour l'Antwerp
La première grosse occasion de la rencontre est à mettre à l'actif de l'Antwerp. Miyoshi centre de la gauche, Almeida reprend de la tête au second poteau, mais Coucke détourne en corner.
12
 Un bon début de rencontre
Les deux équipes se livrent et tentent de mettre la pression sur leur adversaire. L'Antwerp domine légèrement
1
 Antwerp - KV Malines: 0-0
Antwerp (Antwerp - KV Malines)
Antwerp: Ritchie De Laet - Alhassan Yusuf - Michel Ange Balikwisha - Koji Miyoshi - Dorian Dessoleil - Jelle Bataille - Faris Haroun - Radja Nainggolan - Jean Butez - Dinis Almeida - Michael Frey
Banc: Mbwana Ally Samatta - Abdoulaye Seck - Johannes Eggestein - Samuel Vines - Bruny Nsimba - Ortwin De Wolf - Pierre Dwomoh

KV Malines (Antwerp - KV Malines)
KV Malines: Rick van Drongelen - Gaëtan Coucke - Sandy Walsh - Geoffrey Hairemans - Nikola Storm - Hugo Cuypers - Rob Schoofs - Alec Van Hoorenbeeck - Kerim Mrabti - Jordi Vanlerberghe - Vinicius de Souza Costa
Banc: Thody Elie Youan - Iebe Swers - Onur Kaya - Yannick Thoelen - Samuel Oum Gouet - Gustav Engvall - Maryan Shved
Antwerp Antwerp
  Joueur
2 De Laet Ritchie  
8 Yusuf Alhassan  
10 Balikwisha Michel Ange  
19 Miyoshi Koji  
24 Dessoleil Dorian  
34 Bataille Jelle  
38 Haroun Faris  
44 Nainggolan Radja  
46 Butez Jean  
61 Almeida Dinis  
99 Frey Michael  
  Banc
Samatta Mbwana Ally  
4 Seck Abdoulaye  
9 Eggestein Johannes  
21 Vines Samuel  
22 Nsimba Bruny  
26 De Wolf Ortwin  
80 Dwomoh Pierre  
KV Malines KV Malines
  Joueur
van Drongelen Rick  
1 Coucke Gaëtan  
5 Walsh Sandy  
7 Hairemans Geoffrey  
11 Storm Nikola  
14 Cuypers Hugo  
16 Schoofs Rob  
18 Van Hoorenbeeck Alec  
19 Mrabti Kerim  
30 Vanlerberghe Jordi  
33 de Souza Costa Vinicius  
  Banc
Elie Youan Thody  
2 Swers Iebe  
8 Kaya Onur  
15 Thoelen Yannick  
17 Oum Gouet Samuel  
20 Engvall Gustav  
35 Shved Maryan  

présentation (du match)

Antwerp - Malines: Van Drongelen fête sa première titularisation avec le Kavé
Antwerp - Malines: Van Drongelen fête sa première titularisation avec le Kavé
Photo: © photonews

L'Antwerp, avec l'ambition de mettre la pression sur le Club de Bruges, affronte Malines ce dimanche après-midi.

L'Union s'est imposée hier soir, le Club de Bruges se déplace à Eupen cette après-midi: victoire obligatoire pour l'Antwerp face à Malines. Au rayon des compositions, le jeune Van Drongelen (23 ans) fête sa première titularisation avec le Kavé depuis son arrivée d'Hambourg. Il remplace Peyre, suspendu. Côté Anversois, pas de surprise. Nainggolan est là, tout comme Balikwisha, Frey et Miyoshi. 

Antwerp: Jean Butez - Jelle Bataille - Dinis Almeida - Dorian Dessoleil - Ritchie De Laet - Faris Haroun - Radja Nainggolan - Alhassan Yusuf - Michel Ange Balikwisha - Michael Frey - Koji Miyoshi
Banc: Ortwin De Wolf - Johannes Eggestein - Samuel Vines - Bruny Nsimba - Abdoulaye Seck - Mbwana Ally Samatta - Pierre Dwomoh

KV Malines: Gaëtan Coucke - Sandy Walsh - Alec Van Hoorenbeeck - Jordi Vanlerberghe - Rick van Drongelen - Geoffrey Hairemans - Kerim Mrabti - Rob Schoofs - Vinicius de Souza Costa - Nikola Storm - Hugo Cuypers
Banc: Iebe Swers - Onur Kaya - Thody Elie Youan - Yannick Thoelen - Samuel Oum Gouet - Gustav Engvall - Maryan Shved

Malines connait la durée de la suspension de Thibault Peyre

Malines connait la durée de la suspension de Thibault Peyre

18/02

Le joueur s'était rendu coupable d'une intervention complètement ratée sur Paul Onuachu.

Le père de Mickey Balikwisha explique l'évolution de son fils : "L'Antwerp est derrière lui!"

Le père de Mickey Balikwisha explique l'évolution de son fils : "L'Antwerp est derrière lui!"

19/02

Michel-Ange Balikwisha est en grande forme et séduit l'Antwerp depuis plusieurs mois. Son père a expliqué les raisons derrière l'éclosion de son fils.

Jupiler Pro League

 Journée 28 Betfirst
La Gantoise La Gantoise Rem RFC Seraing RFC Seraing
Cercle de Bruges Cercle de Bruges 2-0 Beerschot Beerschot
KV Courtrai KV Courtrai 5-0 Zulte Waregem Zulte Waregem
Ostende Ostende 1-0 Standard Standard
Charleroi Charleroi 0-3 Union SG Union SG
Antwerp Antwerp 0-0 KV Malines KV Malines
2.05 3.70 3.80
Eupen Eupen 16:00 FC Bruges FC Bruges
7.00 4.80 1.47
Anderlecht Anderlecht 18:30 KRC Genk KRC Genk
1.95 3.90 4.00
STVV STVV 21:00 OH Louvain OH Louvain
2.40 3.50 3.10
Contactez nous / Politique de confidentialité / offre d'emploi / Partenaires / Cookies Paramètres
Infos, résultats et classements gratuits sur ton site / PixFuture exclusive partner
© 2002-2022 www.walfoot.be All Rights Reserved