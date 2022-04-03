Date: 03/04/2022 13:30
Compétition: Jupiler Pro League
journée: Journée 33

Suivez en direct commenté la rencontre entre le Standard et l'Union

Ce dimanche, le Standard de Liège reçoit l'Union Saint-Gilloise lors de la 33ème journée de Jupiler Pro League.

Temps   30' 16" 
24

But 		But de Moussa Sissako
21
 remplacé Teddy Teuma
remplaçant Damien Marcq
20
  Carte jaune pour Mathieu Cafaro
9

But 		But de Teddy Teuma
1
 Standard - Union SG: 0-0
Standard (Standard - Union SG)
Standard: Joachim Van Damme - Gilles Dewaele - Moussa Sissako - Noë Dussenne - Mehdi Carcela - Renaud Emond - Selim Amallah - Merveille Bokadi Bope - Mathieu Cafaro - Laurent Henkinet - Damjan Pavlovic
Banc: Gojko Cimirot - Denis Drăguş - Niels Nkounkou - Abdoul Fessal Tapsoba - Samuel Bastien - Nathan Ngoy - Matthieu Epolo

Union SG (Standard - Union SG)
Union SG: Bart Nieuwkoop - Jonas Bager - Casper Nielsen - Jean Thierry Lazare Amani - Deniz Undav - Christian Burgess - Teddy Teuma - Kaoru Mitoma - Siebe Van Der Heyden - Anthony Moris - Loïc Lapoussin
Banc: Cameron Puertas - Alex Millan - Guillaume François - Lucas Pirard - Ilyes Ziani - Damien Marcq - Ismaël Kandouss
présentation (du match)

Les compos de Standard-Union sont connues : Carcela et Van Damme titulaires
Alexandre Fiammetti
Photo: © photonews

Ce dimanche après-midi, le Standard de Liège accueillera l'Union Saint-Gilloise lors de la 33ème journée de Jupiler Pro League.

Pour cette dernière rencontre à domicile de la saison, Luka Elsner décidait d'aligner Carcela et Van Damme. 

Standard : Henkinet, Dewaele, Sissako, Dussenne, Pavlovic, Bokadi, Van Damme, Amallah, Carcela, Cafaro, Emond

Côté unioniste, Felice Mazzù alignait quasiment son équipe type. Mitoma remplace Kozlowski par rapport à la dernière rencontre face à Ostende.

Union Saint-Gilloise : Moris, Nieuwkoop, Bager, Burgess, Van Der Heyden, Nielsen, Lazare, Undav,  Teuma, Mitoma, Lapoussin

Jupiler Pro League

 Journée 33
Beerschot Beerschot 1-3 FC Bruges FC Bruges
Zulte Waregem Zulte Waregem 0-2 STVV STVV
KV Malines KV Malines 3-2 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai
Ostende Ostende 2-2 RFC Seraing RFC Seraing
OH Louvain OH Louvain 0-1 Antwerp Antwerp
Standard Standard 1-1 Union SG Union SG
Cercle de Bruges Cercle de Bruges 16:00 La Gantoise La Gantoise
Anderlecht Anderlecht 18:30 Charleroi Charleroi
KRC Genk KRC Genk 21:00 Eupen Eupen
