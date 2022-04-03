Suivez en direct commenté la rencontre entre le Standard et l'Union

Photo: © photonews
Ce dimanche après-midi, le Standard de Liège accueillera l'Union Saint-Gilloise lors de la 33ème journée de Jupiler Pro League.
Pour cette dernière rencontre à domicile de la saison, Luka Elsner décidait d'aligner Carcela et Van Damme.
Standard : Henkinet, Dewaele, Sissako, Dussenne, Pavlovic, Bokadi, Van Damme, Amallah, Carcela, Cafaro, Emond
👥 𝙓𝙄 : Henkinet, Dussenne, Bope Bokadi, Sissako, Dewaele, Pavlovic, Van Damme, Amallah, Carcela, Cafaro & Emond#STAUSG #JPL #COYR 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/0jvXLQuUxF— Standard de Liège (@Standard_RSCL) April 3, 2022
Côté unioniste, Felice Mazzù alignait quasiment son équipe type. Mitoma remplace Kozlowski par rapport à la dernière rencontre face à Ostende.
Union Saint-Gilloise : Moris, Nieuwkoop, Bager, Burgess, Van Der Heyden, Nielsen, Lazare, Undav, Teuma, Mitoma, Lapoussin