LIVE : Suivez KV Ostende - Anderlecht en direct commenté (20h45)

Photo: © photonews
Voici les joueurs du RSCA choisis par Brian Riemer pour le déplacement à Ostende.
La sélection pour #KVOAND. 🟣⚪ pic.twitter.com/RuZrIfMXCZ— RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) February 3, 2023
|Date:
|03/02/2023 20:45
|Compétition:
|Jupiler Pro League
|journée:
|Journée 24
Le KV Ostende reçoit le RSC Anderlecht ce vendredi.
|
1
|
Bienvenue à la Versluys Arena d'Ostende pour ce match face au Sporting d'Anderlecht !
|
1
|
Ostende - Anderlecht: 0-0
|
Banc: Kelvin Arase - Pierre Dwomoh - Osaze Urhoghide - Indy Boonen - Andy Musayev - Guillaume Hubert - Thierry Ambrose
Banc: Islam Slimani - Lior Refaelov - Majeed Ashimeru - Noah Sadiki - Hendrik Van Crombrugge - Nilson Angulo - Theo Leoni
|
Ostende
|Joueur
|Durdov Ivan
|Rodin Mataj
|1
|Phillips Dillon
|16
|Dewaele Sieben
|18
|Sakamoto Tatsuhiro
|23
|Amade Alfons
|27
|Capon Brecht
|29
|D'Haese Robbie
|33
|Tanghe Anton
|34
|Bätzner Nick
|77
|Atanga David
|Banc
|Arase Kelvin
|Dwomoh Pierre
|2
|Urhoghide Osaze
|11
|Boonen Indy
|20
|Musayev Andy
|28
|Hubert Guillaume
|68
|Ambrose Thierry
|
Anderlecht
|Joueur
|Stassin Lucas
|14
|Vertonghen Jan
|16
|Verbruggen Bart
|21
|Diawara Amadou
|36
|Dreyer Anders
|40
|Amuzu Francis
|51
|Verschaeren Yari
|54
|Sardella Killian
|56
|Debast Zeno
|61
|Arnstad Kristian
|62
|Murillo Michael
|Banc
|Slimani Islam
|11
|Refaelov Lior
|18
|Ashimeru Majeed
|27
|Sadiki Noah
|30
|Van Crombrugge Hendrik
|32
|Angulo Nilson
|71
|Leoni Theo
Voici les joueurs du RSCA choisis par Brian Riemer pour le déplacement à Ostende.
La sélection pour #KVOAND. 🟣⚪ pic.twitter.com/RuZrIfMXCZ— RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) February 3, 2023
|Journée 24
|Ostende
|20:45
|Anderlecht
|13.60
|X3.95
|22.10
|Cercle de Bruges
|04/02
|Standard
|12.20
|X3.60
|23.50
|RFC Seraing
|04/02
|OH Louvain
|14.25
|X3.75
|21.90
|Eupen
|04/02
|Westerlo
|13.25
|X3.60
|22.25
|STVV
|04/02
|KV Courtrai
|11.83
|X3.75
|24.65
|Antwerp
|05/02
|FC Bruges
|12.70
|X3.40
|22.90
|KV Malines
|05/02
|Charleroi
|12.35
|X3.60
|23.05
|La Gantoise
|05/02
|KRC Genk
|12.40
|X3.60
|22.95
|Union SG
|05/02
|Zulte Waregem
|11.38
|X5.50
|28.00