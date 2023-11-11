Date: 11/11/2023 18:15
Compétition: Jupiler Pro League
journée: Journée 14

LIVE : Suivez Eupen - RWDM en direct commenté (18h15)

Le RWDM se rend à l'AS Eupen pour un match important face à un rival dans la lutte pour le maintien.

Temps   8' 3" 
6
 Nuhu et Magnée tentent de combiner mais Segovia défend bien
4
 Contre signé Camara, Möhwald le fauche et prend la jaune
4
  Carte jaune pour Kevin Möhwald
3
 Magnée rentre tranquillement dans l'axe, sa frappe est contrée, corner
2
 Première petite alerte signée Kral, captée par Defourny
1
 C'est parti !
1
 Eupen - RWDM: 0-0
18:12
 Bienvenue au Kehrweg pour ce match assez intéressant sur le papier entre Eupen et le RWDM !
Eupen (Eupen - RWDM)
Eupen: Amadou Keita - Kevin Möhwald - Yentl Van Genechten - Guðlaugur Victor Pálsson - Isaac Nuhu - Gary Magnée - Milos Pantovic - Jan Král - Gabriel Slonina - Isaac Christie-Davies - Rune Paeshuyse
Banc: Youndje Sihon Lorenzo - Brandon Baiye - Regan Charles-Cook - Jerome Deom - Alfred Finnbogason - Teddy Alloh - Jan Gorenc - Tom Roufosse

RWDM (Eupen - RWDM)
RWDM: Luis Geovanny Segovia Vega - William Klaus - Pierre Dwomoh - Shuto Abe - Makhtar Gueye - Ilay Camara - Jonathan Heris - Abner - Xavier Mercier - Théo Defourny - Jeff Reine-Adelaide
Banc: Rikelmi Valentim dos Santos - Del Piage Romildo - Niklo Dailly - sada Diallo - Guillaume Hubert - Moussa Sissako - Florent Da Silva Sanchez - Youssouf Koné

Eupen Eupen
  Joueur
Keita Amadou  
Möhwald Kevin    
2 Van Genechten Yentl  
4 Pálsson Guðlaugur Victor  
7 Nuhu Isaac  
15 Magnée Gary  
19 Pantovic Milos  
21 Král Jan  
22 Slonina Gabriel  
23 Christie-Davies Isaac  
28 Paeshuyse Rune  
  Banc
Lorenzo Youndje Sihon  
6 Baiye Brandon  
10 Charles-Cook Regan  
14 Deom Jerome  
27 Finnbogason Alfred  
29 Alloh Teddy  
30 Gorenc Jan  
99 Roufosse Tom  

RWDM RWDM
  Joueur
2 Segovia Vega Luis Geovanny  
4 Klaus William  
6 Dwomoh Pierre  
8 Abe Shuto  
9 Gueye Makhtar  
17 Camara Ilay  
19 Heris Jonathan  
26 Abner  
30 Mercier Xavier  
33 Defourny Théo  
77 Reine-Adelaide Jeff  
  Banc
Valentim dos Santos Rikelmi  
Romildo Del Piage  
11 Dailly Niklo  
15 Diallo sada  
28 Hubert Guillaume  
44 Sissako Moussa  
69 Da Silva Sanchez Florent  
99 Koné Youssouf  

Jupiler Pro League

 Journée 14
Westerlo Westerlo 3-3 STVV STVV
Antwerp Antwerp 6-0 Standard Standard
Eupen Eupen 0-0 RWDM RWDM
KV Malines KV Malines 20:45 Charleroi Charleroi
FC Bruges FC Bruges 12/11 Cercle de Bruges Cercle de Bruges
KRC Genk KRC Genk 12/11 OH Louvain OH Louvain
La Gantoise La Gantoise 12/11 Anderlecht Anderlecht
Union SG Union SG 12/11 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai
