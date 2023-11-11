|Date:
|11/11/2023 18:15
|Compétition:
|Jupiler Pro League
|journée:
|Journée 14
LIVE : Suivez Eupen - RWDM en direct commenté (18h15)
Le RWDM se rend à l'AS Eupen pour un match important face à un rival dans la lutte pour le maintien.
8' 3"
|
6
|
Nuhu et Magnée tentent de combiner mais Segovia défend bien
|
4
|
Contre signé Camara, Möhwald le fauche et prend la jaune
|
4
|
Carte jaune pour Kevin Möhwald
|
3
|
Magnée rentre tranquillement dans l'axe, sa frappe est contrée, corner
|
2
|
Première petite alerte signée Kral, captée par Defourny
|
1
|
C'est parti !
|
1
|
Eupen - RWDM: 0-0
|
18:12
|
Bienvenue au Kehrweg pour ce match assez intéressant sur le papier entre Eupen et le RWDM !
|
Banc: Youndje Sihon Lorenzo - Brandon Baiye - Regan Charles-Cook - Jerome Deom - Alfred Finnbogason - Teddy Alloh - Jan Gorenc - Tom Roufosse
Banc: Rikelmi Valentim dos Santos - Del Piage Romildo - Niklo Dailly - sada Diallo - Guillaume Hubert - Moussa Sissako - Florent Da Silva Sanchez - Youssouf Koné
|
Eupen
|Joueur
|Keita Amadou
|Möhwald Kevin
|2
|Van Genechten Yentl
|4
|Pálsson Guðlaugur Victor
|7
|Nuhu Isaac
|15
|Magnée Gary
|19
|Pantovic Milos
|21
|Král Jan
|22
|Slonina Gabriel
|23
|Christie-Davies Isaac
|28
|Paeshuyse Rune
|Banc
|Lorenzo Youndje Sihon
|6
|Baiye Brandon
|10
|Charles-Cook Regan
|14
|Deom Jerome
|27
|Finnbogason Alfred
|29
|Alloh Teddy
|30
|Gorenc Jan
|99
|Roufosse Tom
|
RWDM
|Joueur
|2
|Segovia Vega Luis Geovanny
|4
|Klaus William
|6
|Dwomoh Pierre
|8
|Abe Shuto
|9
|Gueye Makhtar
|17
|Camara Ilay
|19
|Heris Jonathan
|26
|Abner
|30
|Mercier Xavier
|33
|Defourny Théo
|77
|Reine-Adelaide Jeff
|Banc
|Valentim dos Santos Rikelmi
|Romildo Del Piage
|11
|Dailly Niklo
|15
|Diallo sada
|28
|Hubert Guillaume
|44
|Sissako Moussa
|69
|Da Silva Sanchez Florent
|99
|Koné Youssouf