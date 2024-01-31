Suis Standard - Antwerp en live sur Walfoot.be à partir de 21:00.
-
Date: 31/01/2024 21:00
Compétition: Jupiler Pro League
journée: Journée 23

LIVE : Le Standard peut-il se rassurer contre l'Antwerp ? (compos)

Les Rouches reçoivent l'Antwerp, ce mercredi soir, dans le cadre de la 23e journée de Jupiler Pro League.

Temps   21:00 
20:19
 Bonjour !
Bonjour à toutes et à tous et bienvenue sur ce live pour suivre, en direct commenté, cette rencontre entre le Standard et l'Antwerp comptant pour la 23e journée de Pro League
Standard (Standard - Antwerp)
Standard: Souleyman Doumbia - Hakim Sahabo - Isaac Price - Marlon Fossey - Wilfried Kanga - Arnaud Bodart - Steven Alzate - Moussa Djenepo - William Balikwisha - Konstantinos Laifis - Lucas Noubi
Banc: Daan Dierckx - Brahim Ghalidi - Gilles Dewaele - Kamal Sowah - Merveille Bokadi Bope - Stipe Perica - Matthieu Epolo

Antwerp (Standard - Antwerp)
Antwerp: Jean Butez - Owen Wijndal - Gyrano Kerk - George Ilenikhena - Chidera Ejuke - Toby Alderweireld - Jurgen Ekkelenkamp - Mandela Keita - Zeno Van Den Bosch - Jelle Bataille - Mahamadou Doumbia
Banc: Arbnor Muja - Jacob Ondrejka - Milan Smits - Kobe Corbanie - Eran Tuypens - Victor Udoh - Davino Verhulst - Senne Lammens

Standard gagne
Partage
Antwerp gagne
Comparatif Standard - Antwerp

Classement

11
6

Points

24
35

Gagner

5
9

Perdre

8
5

Buts inscrits

20
41

Buts reçus

31
22

Cartes jaunes

36
32

Cartes rouges

4
0

face-à-face remportés

9
7
8
11/11 16:00 Antwerp Antwerp 6-0 Standard Standard
22/01 13:30 Antwerp Antwerp 4-1 Standard Standard
20/12 20:45 Antwerp Antwerp 4-0 Standard Standard
16/10 13:30 Standard Standard 3-0 Antwerp Antwerp
12/12 13:30 Antwerp Antwerp 2-3 Standard Standard
08/08 13:30 Standard Standard 2-5 Antwerp Antwerp
14/02 13:30 Standard Standard 1-1 Antwerp Antwerp
08/11 13:30 Antwerp Antwerp 1-1 Standard Standard
22/02 18:00 Standard Standard 1-0 Antwerp Antwerp
18/12 20:45 Standard Standard 1-3 Antwerp Antwerp
06/10 18:00 Antwerp Antwerp 2-2 Standard Standard
26/04 20:30 Antwerp Antwerp 2-1 Standard Standard
29/03 20:30 Standard Standard 3-1 Antwerp Antwerp
25/01 20:30 Antwerp Antwerp 1-1 Standard Standard
04/11 14:30 Standard Standard 0-2 Antwerp Antwerp
03/12 14:30 Standard Standard 1-1 Antwerp Antwerp
26/10 20:30 Antwerp Antwerp 0-0 Standard Standard
27/10 20:45 Standard Standard 2-1 Antwerp Antwerp
14/03 20:30 Standard Standard 4-0 Antwerp Antwerp
28/02 20:30 Antwerp Antwerp 0-1 Standard Standard
07/03 15:00 Standard Standard 3-0 Antwerp Antwerp
05/10 15:00 Antwerp Antwerp 0-4 Standard Standard
25/05 20:00 Standard Standard 1-3 Antwerp Antwerp
22/12 20:00 Antwerp Antwerp 1-1 Standard Standard
Standard - Antwerp, un match spécial pour Ivan Leko : "Tous mes amis, mes voisins supportent l'Antwerp"

Standard - Antwerp, un match spécial pour Ivan Leko : "Tous mes amis, mes voisins supportent l'Antwerp"

29/01

S'il n'y a passé que six mois en tant qu'entraîneur, Ivan Leko est un citoyen d'Anvers depuis 15 ans et y habite, sauf lors de ses quelques aventures à l'étranger. Pour lui...

Wilfried Kanga met le doigt sur les manquements offensifs du Standard : "Je suis parfois trop esseulé devant"

Wilfried Kanga met le doigt sur les manquements offensifs du Standard : "Je suis parfois trop esseulé devant"

30/01

Le Standard a rapporté un bon point de son déplacement au Cercle de Bruges vendredi dernier (1-1). En attaque, les Rouches inquiètent toujours autant.

L'occasion en or pour le Standard ? À Sclessin, Mark Van Bommel va devoir compter sur ses jeunes

L'occasion en or pour le Standard ? À Sclessin, Mark Van Bommel va devoir compter sur ses jeunes

10:00

L'entraîneur de l'Antwerp fait face à une flopée d'absents pour le déplacement au Standard. Mark Van Bommel va devoir utiliser les jeunes pour battre les Rouches.

Un départ se confirme au Standard

Un départ se confirme au Standard

14:00

Le Standard s'apprête à enregistrer un départ dans ces derniers jours de mercato. Après seulement 7 matchs joués avec l'équipe première, Romaine Mundle va quitter Liège.

Le Standard proche de relancer un joueur sans club depuis l'été dernier ?

Le Standard proche de relancer un joueur sans club depuis l'été dernier ?

16:00

Le Standard s'active dans ces derniers du mercato. Les Rouches ont récemment annoncé les arrivées de Souleyman Doumbia et de Jonathan Panzo.

Jupiler Pro League

 Journée 23
FC Bruges FC Bruges 3-3 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai
Westerlo Westerlo 4-2 Cercle de Bruges Cercle de Bruges
Charleroi Charleroi 1-0 Eupen Eupen
OH Louvain OH Louvain 2-1 KRC Genk KRC Genk
Standard Standard 21:00 Antwerp Antwerp
Union SG Union SG 21:00 RWDM RWDM
STVV STVV 01/02 La Gantoise La Gantoise
KV Malines KV Malines 01/02 Anderlecht Anderlecht
