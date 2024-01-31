Suis Standard - Antwerp en live sur Walfoot.be à partir de 21:00.
|31/01/2024 21:00
|Jupiler Pro League
|Journée 23
LIVE : Le Standard peut-il se rassurer contre l'Antwerp ? (compos)
Les Rouches reçoivent l'Antwerp, ce mercredi soir, dans le cadre de la 23e journée de Jupiler Pro League.
21:00
20:19
Bonjour !
Bonjour à toutes et à tous et bienvenue sur ce live pour suivre, en direct commenté, cette rencontre entre le Standard et l'Antwerp comptant pour la 23e journée de Pro League
Banc: Daan Dierckx - Brahim Ghalidi - Gilles Dewaele - Kamal Sowah - Merveille Bokadi Bope - Stipe Perica - Matthieu Epolo
Banc: Arbnor Muja - Jacob Ondrejka - Milan Smits - Kobe Corbanie - Eran Tuypens - Victor Udoh - Davino Verhulst - Senne Lammens
Standard
|Joueur
|Doumbia Souleyman
|Sahabo Hakim
|8
|Price Isaac
|13
|Fossey Marlon
|14
|Kanga Wilfried
|16
|Bodart Arnaud
|17
|Alzate Steven
|19
|Djenepo Moussa
|22
|Balikwisha William
|34
|Laifis Konstantinos
|51
|Noubi Lucas
|Banc
|Dierckx Daan
|Ghalidi Brahim
|2
|Dewaele Gilles
|18
|Sowah Kamal
|20
|Bokadi Bope Merveille
|28
|Perica Stipe
|99
|Epolo Matthieu
Antwerp
|Joueur
|1
|Butez Jean
|5
|Wijndal Owen
|7
|Kerk Gyrano
|9
|Ilenikhena George
|19
|Ejuke Chidera
|23
|Alderweireld Toby
|24
|Ekkelenkamp Jurgen
|27
|Keita Mandela
|33
|Van Den Bosch Zeno
|34
|Bataille Jelle
|84
|Doumbia Mahamadou
|Banc
|11
|Muja Arbnor
|17
|Ondrejka Jacob
|46
|Smits Milan
|52
|Corbanie Kobe
|56
|Tuypens Eran
|60
|Udoh Victor
|87
|Verhulst Davino
|91
|Lammens Senne
Prono Standard - Antwerp
Standard gagne
Partage
Antwerp gagne
|Standard gagne
|Partage
|Antwerp gagne
|20.47%
|28.65%
|50.88%
|1-1
(81x)
|1-2
(74x)
|2-1
(41x)
Comparatif Standard - Antwerp
Classement
11
6
Points
24
35
Gagner
5
9
Perdre
8
5
Buts inscrits
20
41
Buts reçus
31
22
Cartes jaunes
36
32
Cartes rouges
4
0
face-à-face remportés
9
7
8
|11/11 16:00
|Antwerp
|6-0
|Standard
|22/01 13:30
|Antwerp
|4-1
|Standard
|20/12 20:45
|Antwerp
|4-0
|Standard
|16/10 13:30
|Standard
|3-0
|Antwerp
|12/12 13:30
|Antwerp
|2-3
|Standard
|08/08 13:30
|Standard
|2-5
|Antwerp
|14/02 13:30
|Standard
|1-1
|Antwerp
|08/11 13:30
|Antwerp
|1-1
|Standard
|22/02 18:00
|Standard
|1-0
|Antwerp
|18/12 20:45
|Standard
|1-3
|Antwerp
|06/10 18:00
|Antwerp
|2-2
|Standard
|26/04 20:30
|Antwerp
|2-1
|Standard
|29/03 20:30
|Standard
|3-1
|Antwerp
|25/01 20:30
|Antwerp
|1-1
|Standard
|04/11 14:30
|Standard
|0-2
|Antwerp
|03/12 14:30
|Standard
|1-1
|Antwerp
|26/10 20:30
|Antwerp
|0-0
|Standard
|27/10 20:45
|Standard
|2-1
|Antwerp
|14/03 20:30
|Standard
|4-0
|Antwerp
|28/02 20:30
|Antwerp
|0-1
|Standard
|07/03 15:00
|Standard
|3-0
|Antwerp
|05/10 15:00
|Antwerp
|0-4
|Standard
|25/05 20:00
|Standard
|1-3
|Antwerp
|22/12 20:00
|Antwerp
|1-1
|Standard