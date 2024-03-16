Une sélection sans grande surprise pour la dernière du championnat

La sélection d'Anderlecht pour le match contre Courtrai est connue.
De selectie voor #ANDKVK. 🟣⚪️ pic.twitter.com/9U0ihfFs8q— RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) March 16, 2024
|Date:
|16/03/2024 20:45
|Compétition:
|Jupiler Pro League
|journée:
|Journée 30
La sélection d'Anderlecht pour le match contre Courtrai est connue.
|
Banc: Thorgan Hazard - Theo Leoni - Louis Patris - Colin Coosemans - Nilson Angulo - Federico Gattoni - Mario Stroeykens - Antoine Colassin - Tristan Degreef
Banc:
|
Anderlecht
|Joueur
|1
|Schmeichel Kasper
|10
|Verschaeren Yari
|12
|Dolberg Kasper
|14
|Vertonghen Jan
|15
|Augustinsson Ludwig
|20
|Vazquez Luis
|23
|Rits Mats
|25
|Delaney Thomas
|36
|Dreyer Anders
|54
|Sardella Killian
|56
|Debast Zeno
|Banc
|11
|Hazard Thorgan
|17
|Leoni Theo
|22
|Patris Louis
|26
|Coosemans Colin
|32
|Angulo Nilson
|33
|Gattoni Federico
|52
|Stroeykens Mario
|53
|Colassin Antoine
|83
|Degreef Tristan
La sélection d'Anderlecht pour le match contre Courtrai est connue.
De selectie voor #ANDKVK. 🟣⚪️ pic.twitter.com/9U0ihfFs8q— RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) March 16, 2024
|Anderlecht gagne
|Partage
|KV Courtrai gagne
|95.32%
|3.22%
|1.46%
|Les plus populaires
|3-0
(106x)
|3-1
(58x)
|2-0
(54x)
Classement
Points
Gagner
Perdre
Buts inscrits
Buts reçus
Cartes jaunes
Cartes rouges
face-à-face remportés
|17/09 16:00
|KV Courtrai
|2-2
|Anderlecht
|19/02 18:30
|KV Courtrai
|2-2
|Anderlecht
|18/09 21:00
|Anderlecht
|4-1
|KV Courtrai
|10/04 18:30
|KV Courtrai
|2-3
|Anderlecht
|23/12 18:45
|Anderlecht
|3-0
|KV Courtrai
|21/11 13:30
|Anderlecht
|1-1
|KV Courtrai
|21/02 13:30
|Anderlecht
|0-2
|KV Courtrai
|23/10 20:45
|KV Courtrai
|1-3
|Anderlecht
|24/11 18:00
|Anderlecht
|0-0
|KV Courtrai
|17/08 18:00
|KV Courtrai
|4-2
|Anderlecht
|10/03 18:00
|Anderlecht
|2-0
|KV Courtrai
|28/07 18:00
|KV Courtrai
|1-4
|Anderlecht
|26/11 18:00
|Anderlecht
|4-0
|KV Courtrai
|16/09 18:00
|KV Courtrai
|2-2
|Anderlecht
|04/12 14:30
|KV Courtrai
|1-3
|Anderlecht
|07/08 18:00
|Anderlecht
|5-1
|KV Courtrai
|13/03 18:00
|Anderlecht
|3-0
|KV Courtrai
|02/12 20:45
|KV Courtrai
|4-2
|Anderlecht
|29/10 20:30
|KV Courtrai
|1-1
|Anderlecht
|21/05 20:30
|KV Courtrai
|2-2
|Anderlecht
|25/04 20:30
|Anderlecht
|5-1
|KV Courtrai
|01/03 18:00
|Anderlecht
|2-0
|KV Courtrai
|29/10 20:30
|KV Courtrai
|2-3
|Anderlecht
|08/02 18:00
|KV Courtrai
|2-2
|Anderlecht
|06/10 14:30
|Anderlecht
|0-1
|KV Courtrai
|18/11 18:00
|Anderlecht
|1-0
|KV Courtrai
|28/07 18:00
|KV Courtrai
|1-1
|Anderlecht
|10/05 20:30
|KV Courtrai
|2-0
|Anderlecht
|01/04 18:00
|Anderlecht
|1-1
|KV Courtrai
|21/01 18:00
|KV Courtrai
|0-1
|Anderlecht
|11/09 18:00
|Anderlecht
|2-0
|KV Courtrai
|29/12 18:00
|KV Courtrai
|0-2
|Anderlecht
|19/09 21:00
|Anderlecht
|3-0
|KV Courtrai
|05/05 20:30
|KV Courtrai
|1-3
|Anderlecht
|14/04 20:30
|Anderlecht
|1-0
|KV Courtrai
|27/11 20:30
|Anderlecht
|1-0
|KV Courtrai
|01/08 20:00
|KV Courtrai
|0-2
|Anderlecht
|31/01 20:00
|KV Courtrai
|1-3
|Anderlecht
|30/08 20:00
|Anderlecht
|4-0
|KV Courtrai