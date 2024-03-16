Suis Anderlecht - KV Courtrai en live sur Walfoot.be à partir de 20:45.
Date: 16/03/2024 20:45
Compétition: Jupiler Pro League
journée: Journée 30

Une sélection sans grande surprise pour la dernière du championnat

La sélection d'Anderlecht pour le match contre Courtrai est connue.

Temps   20:45 
Anderlecht (Anderlecht - KV Courtrai)
Anderlecht: Kasper Schmeichel - Yari Verschaeren - Kasper Dolberg - Jan Vertonghen - Ludwig Augustinsson - Luis Vazquez - Mats Rits - Thomas Delaney - Anders Dreyer - Killian Sardella - Zeno Debast
Banc: Thorgan Hazard - Theo Leoni - Louis Patris - Colin Coosemans - Nilson Angulo - Federico Gattoni - Mario Stroeykens - Antoine Colassin - Tristan Degreef

KV Courtrai (Anderlecht - KV Courtrai)
KV Courtrai:
Banc:

Anderlecht Anderlecht
  Joueur
1 Schmeichel Kasper  
10 Verschaeren Yari  
12 Dolberg Kasper  
14 Vertonghen Jan  
15 Augustinsson Ludwig  
20 Vazquez Luis  
23 Rits Mats  
25 Delaney Thomas  
36 Dreyer Anders  
54 Sardella Killian  
56 Debast Zeno  
  Banc
11 Hazard Thorgan  
17 Leoni Theo  
22 Patris Louis  
26 Coosemans Colin  
32 Angulo Nilson  
33 Gattoni Federico  
52 Stroeykens Mario  
53 Colassin Antoine  
83 Degreef Tristan  

KV Courtrai KV Courtrai

Anderlecht gagne
Anderlecht Anderlecht gagne Partage KV Courtrai KV Courtrai gagne
95.32% 3.22% 1.46%
3-0
(106x)		 3-1
(58x)		 2-0
(54x)

Comparatif Anderlecht - KV Courtrai

Classement

2
16

Points

63
21

Gagner

18
5

Perdre

2
18

Buts inscrits

58
21

Buts reçus

29
57

Cartes jaunes

52
59

Cartes rouges

2
2

face-à-face remportés

24
10
5
17/09 16:00 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai 2-2 Anderlecht Anderlecht
19/02 18:30 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai 2-2 Anderlecht Anderlecht
18/09 21:00 Anderlecht Anderlecht 4-1 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai
10/04 18:30 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai 2-3 Anderlecht Anderlecht
23/12 18:45 Anderlecht Anderlecht 3-0 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai
21/11 13:30 Anderlecht Anderlecht 1-1 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai
21/02 13:30 Anderlecht Anderlecht 0-2 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai
23/10 20:45 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai 1-3 Anderlecht Anderlecht
24/11 18:00 Anderlecht Anderlecht 0-0 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai
17/08 18:00 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai 4-2 Anderlecht Anderlecht
10/03 18:00 Anderlecht Anderlecht 2-0 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai
28/07 18:00 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai 1-4 Anderlecht Anderlecht
26/11 18:00 Anderlecht Anderlecht 4-0 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai
16/09 18:00 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai 2-2 Anderlecht Anderlecht
04/12 14:30 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai 1-3 Anderlecht Anderlecht
07/08 18:00 Anderlecht Anderlecht 5-1 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai
13/03 18:00 Anderlecht Anderlecht 3-0 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai
02/12 20:45 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai 4-2 Anderlecht Anderlecht
29/10 20:30 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai 1-1 Anderlecht Anderlecht
21/05 20:30 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai 2-2 Anderlecht Anderlecht
25/04 20:30 Anderlecht Anderlecht 5-1 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai
01/03 18:00 Anderlecht Anderlecht 2-0 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai
29/10 20:30 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai 2-3 Anderlecht Anderlecht
08/02 18:00 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai 2-2 Anderlecht Anderlecht
06/10 14:30 Anderlecht Anderlecht 0-1 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai
18/11 18:00 Anderlecht Anderlecht 1-0 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai
28/07 18:00 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai 1-1 Anderlecht Anderlecht
10/05 20:30 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai 2-0 Anderlecht Anderlecht
01/04 18:00 Anderlecht Anderlecht 1-1 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai
21/01 18:00 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai 0-1 Anderlecht Anderlecht
11/09 18:00 Anderlecht Anderlecht 2-0 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai
29/12 18:00 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai 0-2 Anderlecht Anderlecht
19/09 21:00 Anderlecht Anderlecht 3-0 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai
05/05 20:30 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai 1-3 Anderlecht Anderlecht
14/04 20:30 Anderlecht Anderlecht 1-0 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai
27/11 20:30 Anderlecht Anderlecht 1-0 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai
01/08 20:00 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai 0-2 Anderlecht Anderlecht
31/01 20:00 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai 1-3 Anderlecht Anderlecht
30/08 20:00 Anderlecht Anderlecht 4-0 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai
Massimo Bruno va retrouver le Lotto Park d'Anderlecht : "Avec cet entraîneur, tout est possible"

Massimo Bruno va retrouver le Lotto Park d'Anderlecht : "Avec cet entraîneur, tout est possible"

14/03

Pour la dernière journée de la phase classique, le KV Courtrai se déplacera au Sporting d'Anderlecht. L'occasion pour l'ancien Mauve, Massimo Bruno, de retrouver le Lotto P...

🎥 "Dix ans plus tard", Anderlecht rend hommage à une de ses légendes

🎥 "Dix ans plus tard", Anderlecht rend hommage à une de ses légendes

15/03

Anthony Vanden Borre aura été parmi les joueurs qui ont fait les belles années d'Anderlecht au XXIe siècle. Sur les réseaux sociaux, le club lui a rendu hommage.

Brian Riemer annonce la couleur : plusieurs joueurs vont être préservés avant les Playoffs

Brian Riemer annonce la couleur : plusieurs joueurs vont être préservés avant les Playoffs

15/03

Anderlecht aborde demain sa dernière rencontre de la phase classique face à Courtrai. Quelques changements sont à attendre dans le onze de Brian Riemer.

Brian Riemer pourrait manquer la première journée des Playoffs

Brian Riemer pourrait manquer la première journée des Playoffs

10:00

Anderlecht affronte Courtrai ce week-end pour la dernière journée de phase classique. Il devrait y avoir quelques changements dans le onze de base.

Yari Verschaeren heureux de voir ces deux jeunes s'imposer à Anderlecht

Yari Verschaeren heureux de voir ces deux jeunes s'imposer à Anderlecht

11:00

Après une longue blessure, Yari Verschaeren a fait son retour avec le Sporting cette saison. Mais d'autres jeunes ont fait leur trou également.

Quand Brian Riemer...défend l'Union : "La division des points par deux ? Ce n'est pas juste !"

Quand Brian Riemer...défend l'Union : "La division des points par deux ? Ce n'est pas juste !"

17:30

Anderlecht est deuxième de Pro League, à 6 points de l'Union. A l'entame des Play-offs, cette avance sera réduite de moitié. A moins que la dernière journée de la phase cla...

Ça sent bon à Anderlecht pour la prolongation d'un joueur important : "Le club croit en moi !"

Ça sent bon à Anderlecht pour la prolongation d'un joueur important : "Le club croit en moi !"

18:00

Si Anderlecht réalise une bonne saison et est de retour sur le devant de la scène, c'est aussi grâce à un mercato estival très réussi.

Jupiler Pro League

 Journée 30
Standard Standard 4-0 Eupen Eupen
Anderlecht Anderlecht 20:45 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai
STVV STVV 17/03 FC Bruges FC Bruges
Antwerp Antwerp 17/03 Union SG Union SG
Cercle de Bruges Cercle de Bruges 17/03 RWDM RWDM
La Gantoise La Gantoise 17/03 Charleroi Charleroi
OH Louvain OH Louvain 17/03 KV Malines KV Malines
Westerlo Westerlo 17/03 KRC Genk KRC Genk
