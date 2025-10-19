Suis STVV - Anderlecht en live sur Walfoot.be à partir de 18:30.
Anderlecht se déplace à Saint-Trond ce dimanche. Les Mauve & Blanc peuvent-ils remonter sur le podium ?
Banc: Illyès Benachour - Andres Ferrari - Jo Coppens - Simen Juklerød - Matt Lendfers - Wolke Janssens - Alouis Diriken - Kaito Matsuzawa
Banc: Ludwig Augustinsson - Mihajlo Ilic - Mads Kikkenborg - Luis Vazquez - César Huerta - Mario Stroeykens - Tristan Degreef - Adriano Bertaccini - Ibrahim Kanate
Comparatif STVV - Anderlecht
Classement
6
4
Points
17
18
Gagner
5
5
Perdre
3
2
Buts inscrits
15
15
Buts reçus
12
9
Cartes jaunes
16
25
Cartes rouges
1
3
face-à-face remportés
10
7
