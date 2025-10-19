Suis STVV - Anderlecht en live sur Walfoot.be à partir de 18:30.
-
Date: 19/10/2025 18:30
Compétition: Jupiler Pro League
journée: Journée 11

Anderlecht se déplace à Saint-Trond ce dimanche. Les Mauve & Blanc peuvent-ils remonter sur le podium ?

Temps   18:30 
STVV (STVV - Anderlecht)
STVV: Leobrian Kokubo - Rein Van Helden - Robert-Jan Vanwesemael - Shogo Taniguchi - Taiga Hata - Abdoulaye Sissako - Rihito Yamamoto - Arbnor Muja - Ryotaro Ito - Ilias Sebaoui - Keisuke Goto
Banc: Illyès Benachour - Andres Ferrari - Jo Coppens - Simen Juklerød - Matt Lendfers - Wolke Janssens - Alouis Diriken - Kaito Matsuzawa

Anderlecht (STVV - Anderlecht)
Anderlecht: Colin Coosemans - Marco Kana - Lucas Hey - Moussa N'Diaye - Killian Sardella - Nathan-Dylan Saliba - Enric Llansana - Ilay Camara - Thorgan Hazard - Mihajlo Cvetkovic - Nilson Angulo
Banc: Ludwig Augustinsson - Mihajlo Ilic - Mads Kikkenborg - Luis Vazquez - César Huerta - Mario Stroeykens - Tristan Degreef - Adriano Bertaccini - Ibrahim Kanate

Prono STVV - Anderlecht

STVV gagne
Partage
Anderlecht gagne
34.21% 29.28% 36.51%
Les plus populaires
2-1
(80x)		 1-2
(77x)		 1-1
(62x)

Comparatif STVV - Anderlecht

Classement

6
4

Points

17
18

Gagner

5
5

Perdre

3
2

Buts inscrits

15
15

Buts reçus

12
9

Cartes jaunes

16
25

Cartes rouges

1
3

face-à-face remportés

10
7
28
15/12 18:30 STVV STVV 0-2 Anderlecht Anderlecht
27/07 20:45 Anderlecht Anderlecht 1-0 STVV STVV
18/02 18:30 Anderlecht Anderlecht 4-1 STVV STVV
13/08 13:30 STVV STVV 0-1 Anderlecht Anderlecht
12/02 16:00 Anderlecht Anderlecht 3-1 STVV STVV
14/08 13:30 STVV STVV 0-3 Anderlecht Anderlecht
14/12 21:00 Anderlecht Anderlecht 2-0 STVV STVV
17/10 13:30 STVV STVV 2-2 Anderlecht Anderlecht
25/06 12:00 Anderlecht Anderlecht 1-1 STVV STVV
18/04 18:00 STVV STVV 0-1 Anderlecht Anderlecht
16/08 18:15 Anderlecht Anderlecht 3-1 STVV STVV
20/10 18:00 Anderlecht Anderlecht 4-1 STVV STVV
25/11 18:00 STVV STVV 4-2 Anderlecht Anderlecht
30/09 14:30 Anderlecht Anderlecht 0-0 STVV STVV
16/02 20:30 STVV STVV 1-0 Anderlecht Anderlecht
20/08 14:30 Anderlecht Anderlecht 2-3 STVV STVV
22/01 18:00 Anderlecht Anderlecht 3-1 STVV STVV
12/08 20:30 STVV STVV 0-0 Anderlecht Anderlecht
29/01 20:30 STVV STVV 1-2 Anderlecht Anderlecht
27/09 18:00 Anderlecht Anderlecht 1-0 STVV STVV
18/03 14:30 STVV STVV 2-2 Anderlecht Anderlecht
20/11 18:00 Anderlecht Anderlecht 3-1 STVV STVV
05/02 20:00 Anderlecht Anderlecht 2-0 STVV STVV
10/09 20:30 STVV STVV 0-2 Anderlecht Anderlecht
08/05 20:00 Anderlecht Anderlecht 2-1 STVV STVV
09/04 20:30 STVV STVV 1-1 Anderlecht Anderlecht
06/02 20:00 Anderlecht Anderlecht 1-2 STVV STVV
12/09 18:00 STVV STVV 2-1 Anderlecht Anderlecht
26/04 20:00 Anderlecht Anderlecht 4-1 STVV STVV
09/12 20:30 STVV STVV 4-3 Anderlecht Anderlecht
20/01 20:00 Anderlecht Anderlecht 2-0 STVV STVV
30/07 20:30 STVV STVV 2-4 Anderlecht Anderlecht
28/07 19:30 Anderlecht Anderlecht 2-3 STVV STVV
13/03 19:30 Anderlecht Anderlecht 5-2 STVV STVV
10/03 20:30 STVV STVV 3-0 Anderlecht Anderlecht
01/10 20:00 Anderlecht Anderlecht 3-0 STVV STVV
30/09 19:30 STVV STVV 1-0 Anderlecht Anderlecht
22/01 20:00 STVV STVV 2-2 Anderlecht Anderlecht
21/01 19:30 Anderlecht Anderlecht 2-1 STVV STVV
14/08 20:00 Anderlecht Anderlecht 2-1 STVV STVV
13/08 19:30 STVV STVV 0-3 Anderlecht Anderlecht
01/02 20:00 STVV STVV 1-3 Anderlecht Anderlecht
23/08 20:00 Anderlecht Anderlecht 3-0 STVV STVV
19/04 20:00 Anderlecht Anderlecht 2-0 STVV STVV
09/11 20:00 STVV STVV 3-1 Anderlecht Anderlecht
Bonne nouvelle pour Besnik Hasi : Anderlecht récupère une pièce maîtresse

Bonne nouvelle pour Besnik Hasi : Anderlecht récupère une pièce maîtresse

15/10

Adriano Bertaccini est proche de rejouer. Après son opération du ménisque en septembre, l'attaquant d'Anderlecht a repris l'entraînement collectif.

"J'étais convaincu de pouvoir concurrencer Vázquez" : Keisuke Goto se confie avant STVV-Anderlecht

"J'étais convaincu de pouvoir concurrencer Vázquez" : Keisuke Goto se confie avant STVV-Anderlecht

16/10

Actuellement prêté par Anderlecht au STVV, Keisuke Goto affrontera l'équipe bruxelloise au Stayen ce dimanche. Un match évidemment particulier pour le Japonais !

Adriano Bertaccini revient de loin : "J'ai eu peur quand Mazzu a signé à Saint-Trond'

Adriano Bertaccini revient de loin : "J'ai eu peur quand Mazzu a signé à Saint-Trond'

17/10

Adriano Bertaccini retrouve petit à petit la forme après son opération au genou et pourrait faire son retour ce week-end...contre Saint-Trond. L'attaquant a travaillé dur c...

Besnik Hasi en est fan : "J'ai eu une bonne conversation avec lui et son entourage"

Besnik Hasi en est fan : "J'ai eu une bonne conversation avec lui et son entourage"

18/10

Anderlecht est dans une situation transitoire en attaque. Luis Vazquez connaît toujours des difficultés, Adriano Bertaccini revient à peine de blessure et Mihajlo Cvetkovic...

Mauvaise nouvelle pour deux joueurs d'Anderlecht : Besnik Hasi est clair

Mauvaise nouvelle pour deux joueurs d'Anderlecht : Besnik Hasi est clair

18/10

À Anderlecht, la défense semble pour l'instant intouchable. L'entraîneur Besnik Hasi ne voit aucune raison de modifier son arrière-garde. "Kana et Hey font un excellent tra...

Anderlecht est prévenu : les Mauves attendus de pied ferme, Wouter Vrancken lance un avertissement clair

Anderlecht est prévenu : les Mauves attendus de pied ferme, Wouter Vrancken lance un avertissement clair

18/10

Anderlecht se déplace au Stayen ce dimanche. Ils y affronteront des Canaris en grande forme qui feront tout pour s'imposer et rester dans le top 6, alors que les Bruxellois...

Jupiler Pro League

 Journée 11
Standard Standard Interrompu Antwerp Antwerp
RAAL La Louvière RAAL La Louvière 0-0 Westerlo Westerlo
OH Louvain OH Louvain 0-1 FC Bruges FC Bruges
Union SG Union SG 3-1 Charleroi Charleroi
Cercle de Bruges Cercle de Bruges 2-2 KRC Genk KRC Genk
FCV Dender EH FCV Dender EH 1-3 KV Malines KV Malines
STVV STVV 18:30 Anderlecht Anderlecht
Zulte Waregem Zulte Waregem 19:15 La Gantoise La Gantoise
