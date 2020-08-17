Tous les matches en direct
   20' 8" 
20
  Carte jaune pour Nicolas Raskin
Raskin intervient fautivement sur Mertens
16
  Carte jaune pour Eden Shamir
12
 Suite à une faute de Heymans sur Bastien, le Standard obtiendra un bon coup franc. Amallah se chargera de le tirer mais le ballon passera au-dessus du cadre
12
 Joseph Efford
Aboubakary Koita
10
 Laifis tente sa chance à distance avec une frappe puissante boxée par Pirard
7
 C'est Waasland-Beveren qui obtient le premier corner de la partie après une jolie combinaison vite stoppée par Laifis
1
 Waasland-Beveren - Standard: 0-0
18:53

18:52

18:15
 Les compositions
Waasland-Beveren: Lucas Pirard - Brendan Schoonbaert - Andrija Vukčević - Maximiliano Caufriez - Aleksandar Vukotić - Jenthe Mertens - Jur Schrijvers - Daan Heymans - Djihad Bizimana - Joseph Efford - Alessandro Albanese
Banc: Aboubakary Koita - Denzel Jubitana - Brent Gabriel - Yuki Kobayashi - Dries Wuytens - Stefan Milošević - Matthias Verreth - Daam Foulon

Standard: Arnaud Bodart - Mergim Vojvoda - Collins Fai - Nicolas Gavory - Konstantinos Laifis - Eden Shamir - Samuel Bastien - Selim Amallah - Nicolas Raskin - Maxime Lestienne - Felipe Avenatti
Banc: Merveille Bokadi Bope - Duje Cop - Laurent Henkinet - Noé Dussenne - Aleksandar Boljević - Gojko Cimirot - Mehdi Carcela - Abdoul Fessal Tapsoba
