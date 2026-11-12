Et dire qu'il faut le ménager : comment Manchester United a pensé à jouer un bien sale coup à Vincent Kompany

Scott Crabbé, journaliste football
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Et dire qu'il faut le ménager : comment Manchester United a pensé à jouer un bien sale coup à Vincent Kompany
Photo: © photonews
Deviens fan de Bayern Munich! 625

Vincent Kompany reprend ses marques au centre d'entraînement du Bayern Munich. A peine de retour, voilà que son adjoint Aron Danks est cité du côté de Manchester United.

En grand danger en Premier League vu sa position de relégable, Manchester United veut réagir durant cette trêve internationale. Malgré la confiance initialement affichée en Michael Carrick, les Red Devils devraient opérer des changements au sein du staff.

Le board mancunien a ainsi inscrit Mauricio Pochettino sur sa shortlist, poussant les Etats-Unis à envisager Pep Guardiola comme potentiel successeur de leur sélectionneur.

Manchester United pense à Aron Danks

Mais outre-Manche, une autre idée a fait son chemin. Celle de voir United étoffer son staff en y adjoignant Aron Danks, fidèle adjoint de Vincent Kompany au Bayern Munich. Propulsé en pleine lumière suite au malaise de Vince the Prince, l'Anglais connaît bien Michael Carrick pour avoir été son assistant à Middlesbrough pendant un an et demi, juste avant de mettre le cap sur la Bavière.

Seulement, voir le duo se reformer dans les jours à venir semble compromis. Ni le Bayern Munich ni Vincent Kompany ne veulent voir Danks partir, confirme Maximilian Koch, journaliste pour Abendzeitung.

Le principal intéressé ne souhaite d'ailleurs pas non plus quitter son poste. Aron Danks accompagnera donc bel et bien Kompany dans son retour progressif, jusqu'à retrouver sa place d'adjoint contre Cologne à la reprise si tout se passe comme prévu.

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