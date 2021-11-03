gntLa Gantoise
Partizan Belgrade
0-1
|Date:
|04/11/2021 18:45
|Compétition:
|Conference League
|journée:
|Journée 4
|Stade:
|Ghelamco Arena (Arteveldestadion)
La Gantoise - Partizan Belgrade (Conference League 2021/2022)
Rencontre du Journée 4 en Conference League 2021/2022 entre La Gantoise et Partizan Belgrade.
Les compositions
Live
|
|
Fin
Qu'avez-vous pensé du match? Laissez-nous vos commentaires.
|
90+2
|
Danilo Pantić
Nemanja Jovic
|
90
|
Des minutes en plus à cause des blessures
|
88
|
Slobodan Urosevic
Ivan Obradovic
|
88
|
Queensy Menig
Aleksandar Lutovac
|
77
|
Bebars Natcho
Milan Smiljanic
|
71
|
Vadis Odjidja
Giorgi Chakvetadze
|
71
|
Elisha Owusu
Julien De Sart
|
71
|
Roman Bezus
Tarik Tissoudali
|
66
|
But de Slobodan Urosevic
|
66
|
Quel but d'Urosevic !
A l'entrée de la surface de réparation, bien à la droite de Sinan Bolat, Urosevic enroule une frappe dans la lucarne gauche du gardien Gantois, 0-1.
|
56
|
Belle opportunité Gantoise
Vadis sauve le ballon et transmet à Depoitre qui dévie vers Castro-Montes, mais sa tentative est bloquée par Popovic
|
|
Mi-temps
Que pensez-vous du match? Laissez-nous vos commentaires.
|
29
|
Poteau pour le Partizan
Natcho trouve le poteau sur coup-franc
|
15
|
But annulé pour La Gantoise
Superbe action collective Gantoise, mais Castro-Montes est hors-jeu
|
1
|
La Gantoise - Partizan Belgrade: 0-0
|
Banc: Christopher Operi - Ilombé Mboyo - Giorgi Chakvetadze - Darko Lemajić - Julien De Sart - Adewale Oladoye - Matisse Samoise - Gianni Bruno - Issouf Vakoun Bayo - Bruno Godeau - Davy Roef - Tarik Tissoudali
Banc: Milan Smiljanic - Ivan Obradovic - Marko Živković - Aleksandar Lutovac - Lazar Pavlović - Samed Bazdar - Nikola Terzic - Nemanja Jovic - Milovanovic Marko - Bojan Ostojić - Nemanja Stevanović