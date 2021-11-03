La Gantoise La Gantoise
1-1
Partizan Belgrade Partizan Belgrade
gntLa Gantoise
Partizan Belgrade
0-1
66' Slobodan Urosevic
Date: 04/11/2021 18:45
Compétition: Conference League
journée: Journée 4
Stade: Ghelamco Arena (Arteveldestadion)

La Gantoise - Partizan Belgrade (Conference League 2021/2022)

Rencontre du Journée 4 en Conference League 2021/2022 entre La Gantoise et Partizan Belgrade.

Date: 04/11/2021 18:45
Compétition: Conference League
journée: Journée 4
Stade: Ghelamco Arena (Arteveldestadion)

Les compositions

Tu n'es pas connecté. Clique ici pour te connecter...
La Gantoise La Gantoise
  Joueur J Notes des joueurs
1 Bolat Sinan 90' 6.5
2 Okumu Joseph 90' 7
5 Ngadeu Michael 90' 7
6 Owusu Elisha 71' 6
8 Odjidja Vadis 71' 5.5
9 Bezus Roman 71' 6
14 Castro-Montes Alessio 90' 6
21 Hanche-Olsen Andreas 90' 6
24 Kums Sven 90' 6.5
25 Fortuna Nurio 90' 5.5
29 Depoitre Laurent 90' 6
  Banc J Notes des joueurs
3 Operi Christopher -  
7 Mboyo Ilombé -  
10 Chakvetadze Giorgi 19' 7
11 Lemajić Darko -  
13 De Sart Julien 19' 5.5
17 Oladoye Adewale -  
18 Samoise Matisse -  
19 Bruno Gianni -  
27 Vakoun Bayo Issouf -  
31 Godeau Bruno -  
33 Roef Davy -  
34 Tissoudali Tarik 19' 7
Partizan Belgrade Partizan Belgrade
  Joueur J Notes des joueurs
Popovič Aleksandar 90' -
Miletic Nemanja 90' -
Vujačić Igor 90' -
Saničanin Siniša 90' -
Miljkovic Aleksander 90' -
Jojić Miloš 90' -
Natcho Bebars 77' -
Pantić Danilo 90' -
Urosevic Slobodan 88' -
Menig Queensy 88' -
Pires Gomes Ricardo Jorge 90' -
  Banc J Notes des joueurs
Smiljanic Milan 13' -
Obradovic Ivan 2'  
Živković Marko -  
Lutovac Aleksandar 2'  
Pavlović Lazar -  
Bazdar Samed -  
Terzic Nikola -  
Jovic Nemanja -  
Marko Milovanovic -  
23 Ostojić Bojan -  
85 Stevanović Nemanja -  

Live



Arbitre 		Fin
Qu'avez-vous pensé du match? Laissez-nous vos commentaires.
90+2
 remplacé Danilo Pantić
remplaçant Nemanja Jovic
90
 Des minutes en plus à cause des blessures
88
 remplacé Slobodan Urosevic
remplaçant Ivan Obradovic
88
 remplacé Queensy Menig
remplaçant Aleksandar Lutovac
77
 remplacé Bebars Natcho
remplaçant Milan Smiljanic
71
 remplacé Vadis Odjidja
remplaçant Giorgi Chakvetadze
71
 remplacé Elisha Owusu
remplaçant Julien De Sart
71
 remplacé Roman Bezus
remplaçant Tarik Tissoudali
66

But 		But de Slobodan Urosevic
66
 Quel but d'Urosevic !
A l'entrée de la surface de réparation, bien à la droite de Sinan Bolat, Urosevic enroule une frappe dans la lucarne gauche du gardien Gantois, 0-1.
56
 Belle opportunité Gantoise
Vadis sauve le ballon et transmet à Depoitre qui dévie vers Castro-Montes, mais sa tentative est bloquée par Popovic


Arbitre 		Mi-temps


Que pensez-vous du match? Laissez-nous vos commentaires.
29
 Poteau pour le Partizan
Natcho trouve le poteau sur coup-franc
15
 But annulé pour La Gantoise
Superbe action collective Gantoise, mais Castro-Montes est hors-jeu
1
 La Gantoise - Partizan Belgrade: 0-0
La Gantoise (La Gantoise - Partizan Belgrade)
La Gantoise: Sinan Bolat - Joseph Okumu - Michael Ngadeu - Elisha Owusu - Vadis Odjidja - Roman Bezus - Alessio Castro-Montes - Andreas Hanche-Olsen - Sven Kums - Nurio Fortuna - Laurent Depoitre
Banc: Christopher Operi - Ilombé Mboyo - Giorgi Chakvetadze - Darko Lemajić - Julien De Sart - Adewale Oladoye - Matisse Samoise - Gianni Bruno - Issouf Vakoun Bayo - Bruno Godeau - Davy Roef - Tarik Tissoudali

Partizan Belgrade (La Gantoise - Partizan Belgrade)
Partizan Belgrade: Aleksandar Popovič - Nemanja Miletic - Igor Vujačić - Siniša Saničanin - Aleksander Miljkovic - Miloš Jojić - Bebars Natcho - Danilo Pantić - Slobodan Urosevic - Queensy Menig - Ricardo Jorge Pires Gomes
Banc: Milan Smiljanic - Ivan Obradovic - Marko Živković - Aleksandar Lutovac - Lazar Pavlović - Samed Bazdar - Nikola Terzic - Nemanja Jovic - Milovanovic Marko - Bojan Ostojić - Nemanja Stevanović
La Gantoise est qualifiée, mais pas encore première

La Gantoise est qualifiée, mais pas encore première

04/11

Malgré une maitrise du ballon pendant une bonne partie de la rencontre, les Gantois ne sont pas parvenus à se créer suffisamment d'occasions pour venir à bout du Partizan B...
Gand retrouve le Partizan : "La bataille pour les trois points sera intense"

Gand retrouve le Partizan : "La bataille pour les trois points sera intense"

03/11

Une victoire assurerait aux Gantois la première place du groupe et une qualification directe pour les 1/8es de finale. Mais sur leur chemin se dresse le Partizan Belgrade, ...

Hein Vanhaezebrouck revient sur la fin de match chahutée à Belgrade : "L'arbitre était obligé de sanctionner"

Hein Vanhaezebrouck revient sur la fin de match chahutée à Belgrade : "L'arbitre était obligé de sanctionner"

03/11

Auteurs d'un sans-faute en Conference League, les Buffalos espèrent continuer sur cette lancée à l'aube de la 4e journée.

Laurent Depoitre bel et bien de retour : "Je peux enchaîner les matchs"

Laurent Depoitre bel et bien de retour : "Je peux enchaîner les matchs"

04/11

Laurent Depoitre enchaîne les matchs, ce qui est bienvenu après une période plus compliquée pour l'ex-Diable Rouge.

Match à 1,7 million d'euros pour Gand contre le Partizan

Match à 1,7 million d'euros pour Gand contre le Partizan

04/11

En plus de l'enjeu sportif (une qualification directe pour les 1/8es de finale de la Conference League), la victoire contre le Partizan permettrait aux Buffalos de réaliser...

Qualification en vue pour La Gantoise?

Qualification en vue pour La Gantoise?

04/11

La Gantoise n'est qu'à une victoire des 1/8 de finale de Conference League.

Hein Vanhaezebrouck avant Seraing-La Gantoise : "Nous avons eu du mal contre les plus petites équipes en début de saison"

Hein Vanhaezebrouck avant Seraing-La Gantoise : "Nous avons eu du mal contre les plus petites équipes en début de saison"

03/11

La Gantoise se déplace à Seraing ce dimanche avant la trêve internationale.

présentation (du match)

Qualification en vue pour La Gantoise?

Qualification en vue pour La Gantoise?

04/11

La Gantoise n'est qu'à une victoire des 1/8 de finale de Conference League.

Conference League

 Journée 4
Kairat Almaty Kairat Almaty 1-2 FK Qarabag FK Qarabag
Flora Tallin Flora Tallin 2-2 Anorthosis Famagouste Anorthosis Famagouste
LASK Linz LASK Linz 2-0 Alashkert Alashkert
Mac. Tel-Aviv Mac. Tel-Aviv 3-0 HJK HJK
Zorya Zorya 2-0 CSKA Sofia CSKA Sofia
Randers FC Randers FC 2-2 Jablonec 97 Jablonec 97
AZ Alkmaar AZ Alkmaar 2-0 CFR Cluj CFR Cluj
Lincoln Red Imps Lincoln Red Imps 1-4 Slovan Bratislava Slovan Bratislava
Omonia Nicosia Omonia Nicosia 1-1 FC Basel FC Basel
La Gantoise La Gantoise 1-1 Partizan Belgrade Partizan Belgrade
AS Roma AS Roma 2-2 Bodo Glimt Bodo Glimt
Union Berlin Union Berlin 1-2 Feyenoord Feyenoord
Slavia Praha Slavia Praha 1-0 Maccabi Haifa Maccabi Haifa
PAOK PAOK 1-2 FC Copenhague FC Copenhague
Rennes Rennes 1-0 Mura Mura
Tottenham Tottenham 3-2 Vitesse Vitesse
Contactez nous / Politique de confidentialité / offre d'emploi / Partenaires / Infos, résultats et classements gratuits sur ton site
PixFuture exclusive partner
© 2002-2021 www.walfoot.be All Rights Reserved