Officiel : Enock Mwepu pose ses valises à Brighton & Hove Albion

Enock Mwepu (23 ans) quitte l'Autriche après trois saisons passées au Red Bull Salzbourg et rejoint la Premier League où il a signé un contrat de quatre saisons à Brighton & Hove Albion.

Le milieu de terrain international zambien a disputé 81 matchs de Championnat d'Autriche avec Salzbourg, pour 11 buts et 9 passes décisives.

✍ Albion are pleased to confirm the signing of Enock Mwepu from reigning Austrian champions @RedBullSalzburg on a four-year deal, on undisclosed terms.



👋 Welcome, @EnockMwepu45!#BHAFC 🔵⚪