Officiel : Enock Mwepu pose ses valises à Brighton & Hove Albion

Alexandre Fiammetti
Alexandre Fiammetti
Officiel : Enock Mwepu pose ses valises à Brighton & Hove Albion
Photo: © photonews

L'international zambien de 23 ans est la première recrue estivale des Seagulls.

Enock Mwepu (23 ans) quitte l'Autriche après trois saisons passées au Red Bull Salzbourg et rejoint la Premier League où il a signé un contrat de quatre saisons à Brighton & Hove Albion. 

Le milieu de terrain international zambien a disputé 81 matchs de Championnat d'Autriche avec Salzbourg, pour 11 buts et 9 passes décisives.

