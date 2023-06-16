Tottenham annonce trois départs

Photo: © photonews
Les Spurs ont annoncé la nouvelle sur leurs réseaux sociaux.
Tottenham a annoncé qu’il n’allait pas prolonger ou activer d’option d’achat de Clément Lenglet et de l'ancien Brugrois Arnaut Danjuma, de retour respectivement au FC Barcelone et à Villarreal. Deux départs qui s’ajoutent à celui Lucas Moura qui n’a pas prolongé son contrat avec les Spurs, et donc libre cet été.
Following the conclusion of the 2022/23 season, we have submitted our retained list of players.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 15, 2023
We thank the players who are leaving us for their service to the Club and wish them the best in the next stage of their careers.
