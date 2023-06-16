Tottenham annonce trois départs

Tottenham a annoncé qu’il n’allait pas prolonger ou activer d’option d’achat de Clément Lenglet et de l'ancien Brugrois Arnaut Danjuma, de retour respectivement au FC Barcelone et à Villarreal. Deux départs qui s’ajoutent à celui Lucas Moura qui n’a pas prolongé son contrat avec les Spurs, et donc libre cet été.

Following the conclusion of the 2022/23 season, we have submitted our retained list of players.



We thank the players who are leaving us for their service to the Club and wish them the best in the next stage of their careers.