Tottenham annonce trois départs
Alexandre Fiammetti
Alexandre Fiammetti
| 0 réaction
Tottenham annonce trois départs
Photo: © photonews

Les Spurs ont annoncé la nouvelle sur leurs réseaux sociaux.

Tottenham a annoncé qu’il n’allait pas prolonger ou activer d’option d’achat de Clément Lenglet et de l'ancien Brugrois Arnaut Danjuma, de retour respectivement au FC Barcelone et à Villarreal. Deux départs qui s’ajoutent à celui Lucas Moura qui n’a pas prolongé son contrat avec les Spurs, et donc libre cet été.

0 réaction
Corrigeer
Une erreur dans l'article ci-dessus? Annoncez le ici!

Inscrivez-vous maintenant à la newsletter de Walfoot
Premier League
Premier League Actualité Calendrier Enregistrer le calendrier Classement Stats Transferts
Tottenham
Arnaut Danjuma
Clément Lenglet
Lucas Rodrigues Moura da Silva

Plus de news

Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 16/06: Hoefkens - Coucke - Lang - Delanghe

Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 16/06: Hoefkens - Coucke - Lang - Delanghe

16:54
Javier Tebas plein d'espoir : "J'espère que Mbappé pourra venir"

Javier Tebas plein d'espoir : "J'espère que Mbappé pourra venir"

17:00
Officiel : Carl Hoefkens est le nouvel entraîneur du Standard de Liège !

Officiel : Carl Hoefkens est le nouvel entraîneur du Standard de Liège !

16:54
Comment remplacer KDB et Onana ? Domenico Tedesco répond

Comment remplacer KDB et Onana ? Domenico Tedesco répond

16:00
Le Club de Bruges s'intéresse à un gardien de D1A

Le Club de Bruges s'intéresse à un gardien de D1A

16:20
Timothy Castagne évoque son avenir : "Il y aura un choix à faire, c'est certain..."

Timothy Castagne évoque son avenir : "Il y aura un choix à faire, c'est certain..."

15:40
Kasper Dolberg à Anderlecht, un win-win assuré ? Analyse

Kasper Dolberg à Anderlecht, un win-win assuré ?

14:40
Tedesco prend la défense de Lukaku : "Je ne comprends pas qu'il ait été si critiqué"

Tedesco prend la défense de Lukaku : "Je ne comprends pas qu'il ait été si critiqué"

15:00
Mathijssen est satisfait : "C'est un double bonus"

Mathijssen est satisfait : "C'est un double bonus"

14:30
"Les chances qu'il parte sont plus élevées que celles qu'il reste"

"Les chances qu'il parte sont plus élevées que celles qu'il reste"

14:00
Retour dans un ancien club pour Dennis Praet ?

Retour dans un ancien club pour Dennis Praet ?

13:20
Le RAEC Mons s'offre un ancien de la RAAL

Le RAEC Mons s'offre un ancien de la RAAL

13:30
Le RSC Anderlecht annonce le match de gala de sa préparation estivale !

Le RSC Anderlecht annonce le match de gala de sa préparation estivale !

12:40
Le staff d'Eupen presque au complet

Le staff d'Eupen presque au complet

13:00
Plus de mauvaise surprise pour Domenico Tedesco à la veille du match contre l'Autriche

Plus de mauvaise surprise pour Domenico Tedesco à la veille du match contre l'Autriche

12:20
Pas de retour à Anderlecht : "Je veux rester, les clubs négocient"

Pas de retour à Anderlecht : "Je veux rester, les clubs négocient"

12:00
Le Club de Bruges suivrait un grand talent croate

Le Club de Bruges suivrait un grand talent croate

11:30
🎥 Le doublé de Nicolas Raskin avec les Espoirs en vidéo

🎥 Le doublé de Nicolas Raskin avec les Espoirs en vidéo

10:40
Jesus Navas bat un record vieux de 50 ans avec l'Espagne

Jesus Navas bat un record vieux de 50 ans avec l'Espagne

11:00
Mauvaise nouvelle pour l'avenir de Romelu Lukaku ?

Mauvaise nouvelle pour l'avenir de Romelu Lukaku ?

10:20
John Textor mécontent à Botafogo aussi, après avoir chamboulé le RWDM

John Textor mécontent à Botafogo aussi, après avoir chamboulé le RWDM

10:00
🎥 Le "derby" Mexique-USA dérape: 4 joueurs exclus, dont un de Pro League

🎥 Le "derby" Mexique-USA dérape: 4 joueurs exclus, dont un de Pro League

09:30
Chelsea prêt à mettre près de 100 millions pour un ancien de Pro League

Chelsea prêt à mettre près de 100 millions pour un ancien de Pro League

08:30
Noa Lang a enfin quelque chose de positif à dire sur la Belgique

Noa Lang a enfin quelque chose de positif à dire sur la Belgique

09:00
1
Ligue des Nations : L'Espagne arrache la victoire contre l'Italie et file en finale

Ligue des Nations : L'Espagne arrache la victoire contre l'Italie et file en finale

22:38
Le Standard s'est renseigné pour un ancien entraîneur de Pro League

Le Standard s'est renseigné pour un ancien entraîneur de Pro League

08:00
Plusieurs prétendants étrangers s'alignent sur Noa Lang

Plusieurs prétendants étrangers s'alignent sur Noa Lang

07:00
Issue positive pour la nouvelle "loi football"

Issue positive pour la nouvelle "loi football"

07:30
Très joli coup du Cercle : un international espoir belge débarque

Très joli coup du Cercle : un international espoir belge débarque

06:30
Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 15/06: Teuma - Still - Garcia - Refaelov - Bertaccini - Openda

Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 15/06: Teuma - Still - Garcia - Refaelov - Bertaccini - Openda

23:00
"Si Teuma vient à Reims, ce serait magnifique !"

"Si Teuma vient à Reims, ce serait magnifique !"

23:00
Un Carolo sur le départ cet été ?

Un Carolo sur le départ cet été ?

22:30
Officiel : le RFC Liège s'offre un buteur convoité par le Standard

Officiel : le RFC Liège s'offre un buteur convoité par le Standard

19:30
Les Diablotins concluent leur préparation pour l'Euro U21 par une victoire

Les Diablotins concluent leur préparation pour l'Euro U21 par une victoire

21:36
Officiel : le Napoli a trouvé son nouvel entraîneur

Officiel : le Napoli a trouvé son nouvel entraîneur

22:00
Officiel : Lior Refaelov retrouve son club formateur

Officiel : Lior Refaelov retrouve son club formateur

20:30

Plus de news

Les plus populaires

Premier League

 Journée 38
Arsenal Arsenal 5-0 Wolverhampton Wolverhampton
Aston Villa Aston Villa 2-1 Brighton Brighton
Brentford Brentford 1-0 Manchester City Manchester City
Chelsea Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle Utd Newcastle Utd
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace 1-1 Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest
Everton Everton 1-0 Bournemouth Bournemouth
Leeds United Leeds United 1-4 Tottenham Tottenham
Leicester City Leicester City 2-1 West Ham Utd West Ham Utd
Manchester United Manchester United 2-1 Fulham Fulham
Southampton Southampton 4-4 Liverpool Liverpool
Contactez nous / Politique de confidentialité / offre d'emploi / Partenaires / Cookies Paramètres
Infos, résultats et classements gratuits sur ton site / PixFuture exclusive partner
© 2002-2023 www.walfoot.be All Rights Reserved