David Villa devient le directeur général d'Odisha FC

L'ancien buteur de Valence et du FC Barcelone

David Villa est le nouveau directeur général d'Odisha FC. L'ancien attaquant champion d'Europe et du monde avec la Roja (98 capes et 58 buts) compte apporter ses "20 ans d'expérience dans le football professionnel" au club indien.

Le Odisha FC a terminé dernier de la Super League indienne la saison dernière mais n'a pas été relégué car c'est une ligue fermée.

