Crystal Palace battu malgré un nouveau but de Christian Benteke
Christian Benteke a ouvert le score pour Crystal Palace, mais les Eagles se sont inclinés à Southampton.
Le Diable Rouge a inscrit son 8e but de la saison en Premier League, le cinquième en 2021 et le deuxième consécutif, confirmant sa bonne forme à l'approche de l'Euro 2020. Mais Crystal Palace s'est incliné et peut avoir des regrets : après l'égalisation de Danny Ings, Luka Milivojevic (ex-Anderlecht) manquera un penalty en fin de première période.
En seconde mi-temps, Adams fera rapidement 2-1 et Ings s'offrira ensuite un doublé pour fixer le score à 3-1 malgré la montée de Michy Batshuayi en toute fin de rencontre. Le Diable n'avait plus joué depuis le 5 avril dernier (6 minutes face à Everton) et est de son côté sur une dynamique inverse à celle de Benteke.
|11/05/2021 19:00
|Manchester United - Leicester City
|1-2
|11/05/2021 21:15
|Southampton - Crystal Palace
|3-1
|Classement
|T
|P
|G
|P
|P
|B
|=
|Forme
|1.
|Manchester City
|35
|80
|25
|5
|5
|72-26
|46
|G P G G P
|2.
|Manchester United
|35
|70
|20
|10
|5
|68-38
|30
|G G P G P
|3.
|Leicester City
|36
|66
|20
|6
|10
|65-44
|21
|G G P P G
|4.
|Chelsea
|35
|64
|18
|10
|7
|55-32
|23
|G P G G G
|5.
|West Ham Utd
|35
|58
|17
|7
|11
|55-45
|10
|G P P G P
|6.
|Liverpool
|34
|57
|16
|9
|9
|57-39
|18
|G G P P G
|7.
|Tottenham
|35
|56
|16
|8
|11
|61-41
|20
|P P G G P
|8.
|Everton
|34
|55
|16
|7
|11
|46-42
|4
|P P G P G
|9.
|Arsenal
|35
|52
|15
|7
|13
|49-38
|11
|G P P G G
|10.
|Leeds United
|35
|50
|15
|5
|15
|53-53
|0
|G P P P G
|11.
|Aston Villa
|34
|48
|14
|6
|14
|49-41
|8
|P P P G P
|12.
|Wolverhampton
|35
|45
|12
|9
|14
|35-47
|-12
|G G P P G
|13.
|Crystal Palace
|35
|41
|11
|8
|16
|37-59
|-22
|P P P G P
|14.
|Southampton
|35
|40
|11
|7
|17
|44-62
|-18
|P P P P G
|15.
|Burnley
|35
|39
|10
|9
|16
|33-47
|-14
|P P G P G
|16.
|Newcastle Utd
|35
|39
|10
|9
|16
|40-58
|-18
|G G P P G
|17.
|Brighton
|35
|37
|8
|13
|14
|36-41
|-5
|P P P G P
|18.
|Fulham
|35
|27
|5
|12
|18
|25-47
|-22
|P P P P P
|19.
|West Bromwich
|35
|26
|5
|11
|19
|32-68
|-36
|G P P P P
|20.
|Sheffield United
|35
|17
|5
|2
|28
|18-62
|-44
|P P G P P
