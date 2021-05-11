Crystal Palace battu malgré un nouveau but de Christian Benteke

Christian Benteke a ouvert le score pour Crystal Palace, mais les Eagles se sont inclinés à Southampton.

Le Diable Rouge a inscrit son 8e but de la saison en Premier League, le cinquième en 2021 et le deuxième consécutif, confirmant sa bonne forme à l'approche de l'Euro 2020. Mais Crystal Palace s'est incliné et peut avoir des regrets : après l'égalisation de Danny Ings, Luka Milivojevic (ex-Anderlecht) manquera un penalty en fin de première période.

En seconde mi-temps, Adams fera rapidement 2-1 et Ings s'offrira ensuite un doublé pour fixer le score à 3-1 malgré la montée de Michy Batshuayi en toute fin de rencontre. Le Diable n'avait plus joué depuis le 5 avril dernier (6 minutes face à Everton) et est de son côté sur une dynamique inverse à celle de Benteke.

11/05/2021 19:00 Manchester United - Leicester City 1-2 11/05/2021 21:15 Southampton - Crystal Palace 3-1