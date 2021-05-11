Crystal Palace battu malgré un nouveau but de Christian Benteke

Christian Benteke a ouvert le score pour Crystal Palace, mais les Eagles se sont inclinés à Southampton.

Southampton Southampton
3-1
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace
Revivre

Le Diable Rouge a inscrit son 8e but de la saison en Premier League, le cinquième en 2021 et le deuxième consécutif, confirmant sa bonne forme à l'approche de l'Euro 2020. Mais Crystal Palace s'est incliné et peut avoir des regrets : après l'égalisation de Danny Ings, Luka Milivojevic (ex-Anderlecht) manquera un penalty en fin de première période.

En seconde mi-temps, Adams fera rapidement 2-1 et Ings s'offrira ensuite un doublé pour fixer le score à 3-1 malgré la montée de Michy Batshuayi en toute fin de rencontre. Le Diable n'avait plus joué depuis le 5 avril dernier (6 minutes face à Everton) et est de son côté sur une dynamique inverse à celle de Benteke

11/05/2021 19:00Manchester United - Leicester City1-2
11/05/2021 21:15Southampton - Crystal Palace3-1

 Classement T P G P P B = Forme
1. Manchester City Manchester City 35 80 25 5 5 72-26 46 G P G G P
2. Manchester United Manchester United 35 70 20 10 5 68-38 30 G G P G P
3. Leicester City Leicester City 36 66 20 6 10 65-44 21 G G P P G
4. Chelsea Chelsea 35 64 18 10 7 55-32 23 G P G G G
5. West Ham Utd West Ham Utd 35 58 17 7 11 55-45 10 G P P G P
6. Liverpool Liverpool 34 57 16 9 9 57-39 18 G G P P G
7. Tottenham Tottenham 35 56 16 8 11 61-41 20 P P G G P
8. Everton Everton 34 55 16 7 11 46-42 4 P P G P G
9. Arsenal Arsenal 35 52 15 7 13 49-38 11 G P P G G
10. Leeds United Leeds United 35 50 15 5 15 53-53 0 G P P P G
11. Aston Villa Aston Villa 34 48 14 6 14 49-41 8 P P P G P
12. Wolverhampton Wolverhampton 35 45 12 9 14 35-47 -12 G G P P G
13. Crystal Palace Crystal Palace 35 41 11 8 16 37-59 -22 P P P G P
14. Southampton Southampton 35 40 11 7 17 44-62 -18 P P P P G
15. Burnley Burnley 35 39 10 9 16 33-47 -14 P P G P G
16. Newcastle Utd Newcastle Utd 35 39 10 9 16 40-58 -18 G G P P G
17. Brighton Brighton 35 37 8 13 14 36-41 -5 P P P G P
18. Fulham Fulham 35 27 5 12 18 25-47 -22 P P P P P
19. West Bromwich West Bromwich 35 26 5 11 19 32-68 -36 G P P P P
20. Sheffield United Sheffield United 35 17 5 2 28 18-62 -44 P P G P P
0 réaction
