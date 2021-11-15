Officiel: Norwich tient son nouveau coach

Officiel: Norwich tient son nouveau coach
Photo: © photonews

Fin du suspense et donc pas de Lampard à Norwich.

Norwich tient son nouvel entraîneur ! Boudée par Frank Lampard, qui n'a pas été convaincu par ses discussions avec la direction des Canaries, la formation anglaise a choisi de miser sur Dean Smith, récemment limogé d’Aston Villa.

Et les négociations n'ont pas tardé à aboutir puisque le technicien de 50 ans a officiellement été nommé ce lundi matin. Il a signé un contrat de deux ans et demi avec la lanterne rouge de Premier League.

