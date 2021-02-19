Michel Vlap et l'Arminia Bielefeld écrasés par le Wolfsbourg de Koen Casteels

Après leur excellente prestation face au Bayern Munich, les joueurs de l'Arminia Bielefeld n'ont pas enchaîné à domicile contre Wolfsbourg.

Michel Vlap, titulaire au poste de n°10 et auteur pour ses débuts d'un but et d'une passe décisive, n'a cette fois pas pu aider l'Arminia Bielefeld à prendre des points face au Wolfsbourg de Koen Casteels, qui a enchaîné une 7e clean-sheet consécutive avec les Loups (0-3).

Wolfsbourg est sur le podium de Bundesliga, à 7 points du Bayern Munich. L'Arminia, de son côté, reste 16e et en position de barragiste.