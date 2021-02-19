Michel Vlap et l'Arminia Bielefeld écrasés par le Wolfsbourg de Koen Casteels
Après leur excellente prestation face au Bayern Munich, les joueurs de l'Arminia Bielefeld n'ont pas enchaîné à domicile contre Wolfsbourg.
Michel Vlap, titulaire au poste de n°10 et auteur pour ses débuts d'un but et d'une passe décisive, n'a cette fois pas pu aider l'Arminia Bielefeld à prendre des points face au Wolfsbourg de Koen Casteels, qui a enchaîné une 7e clean-sheet consécutive avec les Loups (0-3).
Wolfsbourg est sur le podium de Bundesliga, à 7 points du Bayern Munich. L'Arminia, de son côté, reste 16e et en position de barragiste.
|Journée 22
|19/02 20:30
|Arminia Bielefeld
|0-3
|Wolfsburg
|-
|29' Renato Steffen
|-
|47' Renato Steffen
|-
|54' Maximilian Arnold
|20/02 15:30
|Eintracht Francfort
|...-...
|Bayern Munich
|20/02 15:30
|1. FC Cologne
|...-...
|VFB Stuttgart
|20/02 15:30
|B.Moenchengladbach
|...-...
|FSV Mainz 05
|20/02 15:30
|Freiburg
|...-...
|Union Berlin
|20/02 18:30
|Schalke 04
|...-...
|Borussia Dortmund
|21/02 13:30
|FC Augsburg
|...-...
|Bayer Leverkusen
|21/02 15:30
|Hertha Berlin
|...-...
|RB Leipzig
|21/02 18:00
|Hoffenheim
|...-...
|Werder Brême
|Classement
|T
|P
|G
|P
|P
|B
|=
|Forme
|1.
|Bayern Munich
|21
|49
|15
|4
|2
|61-29
|32
|G G G G P
|2.
|RB Leipzig
|21
|44
|13
|5
|3
|37-18
|19
|G P G G G
|3.
|Wolfsburg
|22
|42
|11
|9
|2
|35-19
|16
|G G G P G
|4.
|Eintracht Francfort
|21
|39
|10
|9
|2
|43-29
|14
|P G G G G
|5.
|Bayer Leverkusen
|21
|36
|10
|6
|5
|39-23
|16
|G P P G P
|6.
|Borussia Dortmund
|21
|33
|10
|3
|8
|41-31
|10
|P P G P P
|7.
|B.Moenchengladbach
|21
|33
|8
|9
|4
|37-31
|6
|G G P P P
|8.
|Freiburg
|21
|31
|8
|7
|6
|35-33
|2
|P G P G P
|9.
|Union Berlin
|21
|30
|7
|9
|5
|34-25
|9
|P P P P P
|10.
|VFB Stuttgart
|21
|26
|6
|8
|7
|38-35
|3
|P P G P P
|11.
|Hoffenheim
|21
|23
|6
|5
|10
|32-39
|-7
|G G P P P
|12.
|Werder Brême
|20
|23
|5
|8
|7
|24-27
|-3
|G P G P P
|13.
|FC Augsburg
|21
|22
|6
|4
|11
|21-34
|-13
|P G P P P
|14.
|1. FC Cologne
|21
|21
|5
|6
|10
|20-35
|-15
|G P G G P
|15.
|Arminia Bielefeld
|21
|18
|5
|3
|13
|18-38
|-20
|G P P P P
|16.
|Hertha Berlin
|21
|18
|4
|6
|11
|26-37
|-11
|P P P P P
|17.
|FSV Mainz 05
|21
|14
|3
|5
|13
|21-42
|-21
|P G P G P
|18.
|Schalke 04
|21
|9
|1
|6
|14
|15-52
|-37
|P P P P P