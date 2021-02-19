Michel Vlap et l'Arminia Bielefeld écrasés par le Wolfsbourg de Koen Casteels

Michel Vlap et l'Arminia Bielefeld écrasés par le Wolfsbourg de Koen Casteels

Après leur excellente prestation face au Bayern Munich, les joueurs de l'Arminia Bielefeld n'ont pas enchaîné à domicile contre Wolfsbourg.

Arminia Bielefeld Arminia Bielefeld
0-3
Wolfsburg Wolfsburg
Revivre

Michel Vlap, titulaire au poste de n°10 et auteur pour ses débuts d'un but et d'une passe décisive, n'a cette fois pas pu aider l'Arminia Bielefeld à prendre des points face au Wolfsbourg de Koen Casteels, qui a enchaîné une 7e clean-sheet consécutive avec les Loups (0-3).

Wolfsbourg est sur le podium de Bundesliga, à 7 points du Bayern Munich. L'Arminia, de son côté, reste 16e et en position de barragiste. 

 Journée 22
19/02 20:30 Arminia Bielefeld Arminia Bielefeld 0-3 Wolfsburg Wolfsburg
- 29' Renato Steffen
- 47' Renato Steffen
- 54' Maximilian Arnold
20/02 15:30 Eintracht Francfort Eintracht Francfort ...-... Bayern Munich Bayern Munich
20/02 15:30 1. FC Cologne 1. FC Cologne ...-... VFB Stuttgart VFB Stuttgart
20/02 15:30 B.Moenchengladbach B.Moenchengladbach ...-... FSV Mainz 05 FSV Mainz 05
20/02 15:30 Freiburg Freiburg ...-... Union Berlin Union Berlin
20/02 18:30 Schalke 04 Schalke 04 ...-... Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund
21/02 13:30 FC Augsburg FC Augsburg ...-... Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen
21/02 15:30 Hertha Berlin Hertha Berlin ...-... RB Leipzig RB Leipzig
21/02 18:00 Hoffenheim Hoffenheim ...-... Werder Brême Werder Brême

 Classement T P G P P B = Forme
1. Bayern Munich Bayern Munich 21 49 15 4 2 61-29 32 G G G G P
2. RB Leipzig RB Leipzig 21 44 13 5 3 37-18 19 G P G G G
3. Wolfsburg Wolfsburg 22 42 11 9 2 35-19 16 G G G P G
4. Eintracht Francfort Eintracht Francfort 21 39 10 9 2 43-29 14 P G G G G
5. Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen 21 36 10 6 5 39-23 16 G P P G P
6. Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund 21 33 10 3 8 41-31 10 P P G P P
7. B.Moenchengladbach B.Moenchengladbach 21 33 8 9 4 37-31 6 G G P P P
8. Freiburg Freiburg 21 31 8 7 6 35-33 2 P G P G P
9. Union Berlin Union Berlin 21 30 7 9 5 34-25 9 P P P P P
10. VFB Stuttgart VFB Stuttgart 21 26 6 8 7 38-35 3 P P G P P
11. Hoffenheim Hoffenheim 21 23 6 5 10 32-39 -7 G G P P P
12. Werder Brême Werder Brême 20 23 5 8 7 24-27 -3 G P G P P
13. FC Augsburg FC Augsburg 21 22 6 4 11 21-34 -13 P G P P P
14. 1. FC Cologne 1. FC Cologne 21 21 5 6 10 20-35 -15 G P G G P
15. Arminia Bielefeld Arminia Bielefeld 21 18 5 3 13 18-38 -20 G P P P P
16. Hertha Berlin Hertha Berlin 21 18 4 6 11 26-37 -11 P P P P P
17. FSV Mainz 05 FSV Mainz 05 21 14 3 5 13 21-42 -21 P G P G P
18. Schalke 04 Schalke 04 21 9 1 6 14 15-52 -37 P P P P P
0 réaction
