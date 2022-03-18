Bochum - M'gladbach arrêté après le jet d'un projectile sur un des arbitres
Chafik Ouassal
| 0 réaction
Bochum - M'gladbach arrêté après le jet d'un projectile sur un des arbitres
Photo: © photonews

Bochum recevait le Borussia M'gladbach à l'occasion de la 27e journée de Bundesliga.

En déplacement à Bochum, le Borussia M'gladbach a finalement fait plier le promu après la pause grâce à des buts de Pléa (55e) et Embolo (66e).

Mais après le second but, la rencontre a été marquée par un incident survenu à un quart d'heure du terme. 

La partie a finalement été interrompue après qu'un des juges de touche, Christian Gittelmann, ait été touché à la tête par un projectile lancé par un spectateur.

L'auteur de ce geste a rapidement été identifié et risque très gros.

