Michy Batshuayi dit "güle güle" au Besiktas

Prêté cette saison au Besiktas, Michy Batshuayi aura connu quelques moments de doute mais se sera finalement imposé en Super Lig turque. L'attaquant belge a inscrit 14 buts en 33 matchs de championnat. Le club stambouliote aurait probablement souhaité le garder, mais Batshuayi a fait ses adieux. "Il est temps de dire "güle güle" (au revoir, en turc, nda)", écrit-il. "Merci à tous pour l'accueil chaleureux reçu ici".

À 28 ans, Michy Batshuayi compte encore un an de contrat à Chelsea. Reste à voir s'il y obtiendra enfin une vraie chance ou quittera le club cet été.

Dear @besiktas fans, it's time for me to say güle güle.. I have so much to say but I will try to keep it short here.

First of all, I want to thank you all for the warm welcome I've had here. pic.twitter.com/GGDWQF77NC