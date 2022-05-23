Michy Batshuayi dit "güle güle" au Besiktas

Michy Batshuayi fait ses adieux au Besiktas après sa saison en prêt

Michy Batshuayi dit "güle güle" au Besiktas
Photo: © photonews

Au terme d'une saison finalement réussie, Michy Batshuayi a fait ses adieux au Besiktas.

Prêté cette saison au Besiktas, Michy Batshuayi aura connu quelques moments de doute mais se sera finalement imposé en Super Lig turque. L'attaquant belge a inscrit 14 buts en 33 matchs de championnat. Le club stambouliote aurait probablement souhaité le garder, mais Batshuayi a fait ses adieux. "Il est temps de dire "güle güle" (au revoir, en turc, nda)", écrit-il. "Merci à tous pour l'accueil chaleureux reçu ici". 

À 28 ans, Michy Batshuayi compte encore un an de contrat à Chelsea. Reste à voir s'il y obtiendra enfin une vraie chance ou quittera le club cet été. 

Besiktas
Michy Batshuayi

