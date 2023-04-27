Après Burnley, un deuxième promu en Premier League est connu
Après Burnley, un deuxième promu en Premier League est connu
Photo: © photonews

Burnley, champion en Championship, est le premier promu vers la Premier League. Le club de Vincent Kompany sera accompagné par Sheffield United.

Burnley a été le premier club mathématiquement assuré de sa montée en PL, il y a déjà quelques semaines de cela. Un autre club était tout proche d'y parvenir : Sheffield United a validé son ticket ce mercredi en battant West Bromwich Albion sur le score de 2 buts à 0. 

Sheffield avait été relégué en Championship au terme de la saison 2020-2021, et aura donc passé deux années dans l'antichambre de l'élite. Le premier but des Blades a été inscrit par une vieille connaissance : Sander Berge, l'ancien milieu de terrain du Racing Genk. 

 Classement T P G P P B = Forme
1. Burnley Burnley 44 95 27 14 3 82-34 48 G P P P G
2. Sheffield United Sheffield United 43 85 26 7 10 67-36 31 G P G G G
3. Luton Town Luton Town 44 78 21 15 8 56-38 18 P G G P G
4. Middlesbrough Middlesbrough 44 74 22 8 14 83-54 29 P P G G P
5. Coventry City Coventry City 44 66 17 15 12 55-45 10 P P G P G
6. Blackburn Blackburn 44 65 19 8 17 47-50 -3 P P P P P
7. Millwall Millwall 44 65 18 11 15 51-44 7 P P G P P
8. Sunderland Sunderland 44 65 17 14 13 63-53 10 P G G P G
9. West Bromwich West Bromwich 44 63 17 12 15 55-49 6 P G G P P
10. Preston North End Preston North End 44 63 17 12 15 44-52 -8 G G P P P
11. Norwich City Norwich City 44 62 17 11 16 56-51 5 G P P P P
12. Swansea Swansea 44 62 17 11 16 64-61 3 P G G G G
13. Watford Watford 44 59 15 14 15 52-51 1 P P G P P
14. Bristol City Bristol City 44 56 14 14 16 52-54 -2 G P P P G
15. Hull City Hull City 44 56 14 14 16 50-60 -10 P G P P G
16. Stoke City Stoke City 44 53 14 11 19 55-51 4 P P P P P
17. Birmingham City Birmingham City 44 53 14 11 19 46-54 -8 P P P G P
18. Cardiff City Cardiff City 44 49 13 10 21 39-52 -13 G P P G P
19. Reading Reading 44 49 13 10 21 45-65 -20 P P P P P
20. QPR QPR 44 47 12 11 21 43-69 -26 P P P P G
21. Rotherham United Rotherham United 44 46 10 16 18 47-59 -12 G P P P P
22. Huddersfield Town Huddersfield Town 43 44 11 11 21 42-61 -19 G G P P P
23. Wigan Wigan 44 43 10 13 21 37-64 -27 P P P G G
24. Blackpool Blackpool 44 41 10 11 23 45-69 -24 P P G P G
West Bromwich
Sheffield United

09:30
09:00
08:00
08:30
23:20
07:20
07:00
23:59
23:00
22:30
22:15
21:40
21:53
21:00
21:20
20:30
19:30
20:40
19:00
20:00
1
18:40
18:20
17:30
18:00
1
17:00
15:30
1
16:00
14:40
16:30
15:00
13:30
25/04
14:20
11:30
14:00
12:40

 Journée 38
Watford Watford 1-1 Wigan Wigan
Sunderland Sunderland 1-1 Luton Town Luton Town
Stoke City Stoke City 0-0 Norwich City Norwich City
Reading Reading 1-1 Hull City Hull City
QPR QPR 0-1 Birmingham City Birmingham City
Millwall Millwall 0-1 Huddersfield Town Huddersfield Town
Middlesbrough Middlesbrough 4-0 Preston North End Preston North End
Blackpool Blackpool 1-4 Coventry City Coventry City
Rotherham United Rotherham United 0-1 FF Cardiff City Cardiff City
Swansea Swansea 2-0 Bristol City Bristol City
Blackburn Blackburn 0-1 Burnley Burnley
Sheffield United Sheffield United 2-0 West Bromwich West Bromwich
Rotherham United Rotherham United 21:00 Cardiff City Cardiff City
12.95 X2.95 22.75
