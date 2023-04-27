Après Burnley, un deuxième promu en Premier League est connu

Photo: © photonews
Burnley, champion en Championship, est le premier promu vers la Premier League. Le club de Vincent Kompany sera accompagné par Sheffield United.
Burnley a été le premier club mathématiquement assuré de sa montée en PL, il y a déjà quelques semaines de cela. Un autre club était tout proche d'y parvenir : Sheffield United a validé son ticket ce mercredi en battant West Bromwich Albion sur le score de 2 buts à 0.
Sheffield avait été relégué en Championship au terme de la saison 2020-2021, et aura donc passé deux années dans l'antichambre de l'élite. Le premier but des Blades a été inscrit par une vieille connaissance : Sander Berge, l'ancien milieu de terrain du Racing Genk.
|Classement
|T
|P
|G
|P
|P
|B
|=
|Forme
|1.
|Burnley
|44
|95
|27
|14
|3
|82-34
|48
|G P P P G
|2.
|Sheffield United
|43
|85
|26
|7
|10
|67-36
|31
|G P G G G
|3.
|Luton Town
|44
|78
|21
|15
|8
|56-38
|18
|P G G P G
|4.
|Middlesbrough
|44
|74
|22
|8
|14
|83-54
|29
|P P G G P
|5.
|Coventry City
|44
|66
|17
|15
|12
|55-45
|10
|P P G P G
|6.
|Blackburn
|44
|65
|19
|8
|17
|47-50
|-3
|P P P P P
|7.
|Millwall
|44
|65
|18
|11
|15
|51-44
|7
|P P G P P
|8.
|Sunderland
|44
|65
|17
|14
|13
|63-53
|10
|P G G P G
|9.
|West Bromwich
|44
|63
|17
|12
|15
|55-49
|6
|P G G P P
|10.
|Preston North End
|44
|63
|17
|12
|15
|44-52
|-8
|G G P P P
|11.
|Norwich City
|44
|62
|17
|11
|16
|56-51
|5
|G P P P P
|12.
|Swansea
|44
|62
|17
|11
|16
|64-61
|3
|P G G G G
|13.
|Watford
|44
|59
|15
|14
|15
|52-51
|1
|P P G P P
|14.
|Bristol City
|44
|56
|14
|14
|16
|52-54
|-2
|G P P P G
|15.
|Hull City
|44
|56
|14
|14
|16
|50-60
|-10
|P G P P G
|16.
|Stoke City
|44
|53
|14
|11
|19
|55-51
|4
|P P P P P
|17.
|Birmingham City
|44
|53
|14
|11
|19
|46-54
|-8
|P P P G P
|18.
|Cardiff City
|44
|49
|13
|10
|21
|39-52
|-13
|G P P G P
|19.
|Reading
|44
|49
|13
|10
|21
|45-65
|-20
|P P P P P
|20.
|QPR
|44
|47
|12
|11
|21
|43-69
|-26
|P P P P G
|21.
|Rotherham United
|44
|46
|10
|16
|18
|47-59
|-12
|G P P P P
|22.
|Huddersfield Town
|43
|44
|11
|11
|21
|42-61
|-19
|G G P P P
|23.
|Wigan
|44
|43
|10
|13
|21
|37-64
|-27
|P P P G G
|24.
|Blackpool
|44
|41
|10
|11
|23
|45-69
|-24
|P P G P G
