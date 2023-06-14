Ca se précise pour Romelu Lukaku

Le directeur de l'Inter, Ausilio, se rendra à Londres dans les prochaines 24 à 48 heures pour négocier avec Chelsea. Le finaliste de la Ligue des champions souhaite intégrer Koulibaly et Lukaku dans son effectif la saison prochaine.

Il semble que le choix de Lukaku soit déjà fait. Le Diable Rouge a également été lié à un transfert lucratif vers l'Arabie Saoudite, mais cela ne semble pas être une option pour lui. Lukaku souhaite rester à l'Inter.

Inter and Chelsea had opening meeting today, as expected. Inter asked for both Romelu Lukaku and Kalidou Koulibaly on loan. 🚨🔵 #Inter #CFC



Inter director Ausilio will be in London also in the next 24/48h to discuss with Chelsea again.



Lukaku has been clear: he wants Inter. pic.twitter.com/kj3QzSUvNi