Ca se précise pour Romelu Lukaku
Photo: © photonews

Selon le spécialiste des transferts Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea et l'Inter sont en pourparlers pour les transferts de Romelu Lukaku et Kalidou Koulibaly.

Le directeur de l'Inter, Ausilio, se rendra à Londres dans les prochaines 24 à 48 heures pour négocier avec Chelsea. Le finaliste de la Ligue des champions souhaite intégrer Koulibaly et Lukaku dans son effectif la saison prochaine.

Il semble que le choix de Lukaku soit déjà fait. Le Diable Rouge a également été lié à un transfert lucratif vers l'Arabie Saoudite, mais cela ne semble pas être une option pour lui. Lukaku souhaite rester à l'Inter.

Inter
Romelu Lukaku

