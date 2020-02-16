Benito Raman et Schalke 04 tenus en échec à Mayence
Schalke 04 a perdu du terrain sur le Bayer Leverkusen en allant faire match nul sur la pelouse de Mayence, quinzième.
Avec un match nul 0-0 sur la pelouse de Mayence, Schalke 04 et Benito Raman ne sont pas parvenus à se rapprocher du Bayer Leverkusen (vainqueur ce week-end 2-3 à l'Union Berlin) à la cinquième place de Bundesliga. Schalke reste à 4 points du Bayer à la sixième place, dernière qualificative pour l'Europe.
|16/02/2020 15:30
|1. FC Cologne - Bayern Munich
|1-4
|16/02/2020 18:00
|FSV Mainz 05 - Schalke 04
|0-0
|Classement
|T
|P
|G
|P
|P
|B
|=
|Forme
|1.
|Bayern Munich
|22
|46
|14
|4
|4
|62-24
|38
|G G G P G
|2.
|RB Leipzig
|22
|45
|13
|6
|3
|56-25
|31
|G P P P G
|3.
|Borussia Dortmund
|22
|42
|12
|6
|4
|63-32
|31
|G G G P G
|4.
|B.Moenchengladbach
|21
|42
|13
|3
|5
|42-24
|18
|P P G P G
|5.
|Bayer Leverkusen
|22
|40
|12
|4
|6
|38-29
|9
|G G P G G
|6.
|Schalke 04
|22
|36
|9
|9
|4
|32-27
|5
|G P P P P
|7.
|Freiburg
|22
|33
|9
|6
|7
|31-31
|0
|G P P G P
|8.
|Hoffenheim
|22
|33
|10
|3
|9
|33-35
|-2
|P G G P P
|9.
|Wolfsburg
|22
|31
|8
|7
|7
|28-28
|0
|P P G P G
|10.
|Eintracht Francfort
|22
|28
|8
|4
|10
|37-35
|2
|G G P G P
|11.
|FC Augsburg
|22
|27
|7
|6
|9
|34-45
|-11
|P P G P P
|12.
|Union Berlin
|22
|26
|8
|2
|12
|27-35
|-8
|P G P G P
|13.
|Hertha Berlin
|22
|26
|7
|5
|10
|27-38
|-11
|P G P P G
|14.
|1. FC Cologne
|21
|23
|7
|2
|12
|28-42
|-14
|G G P G P
|15.
|FSV Mainz 05
|22
|22
|7
|1
|14
|31-48
|-17
|P P P G P
|16.
|Fortuna Düsseldorf
|22
|17
|4
|5
|13
|21-46
|-25
|P P P P P
|17.
|Werder Brême
|22
|17
|4
|5
|13
|25-51
|-26
|G P P P P
|18.
|Paderborn 07
|22
|16
|4
|4
|14
|27-47
|-20
|P G P P P
