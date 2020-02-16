Benito Raman et Schalke 04 tenus en échec à Mayence

Benito Raman et Schalke 04 tenus en échec à Mayence

Schalke 04 a perdu du terrain sur le Bayer Leverkusen en allant faire match nul sur la pelouse de Mayence, quinzième.

FSV Mainz 05 FSV Mainz 05
0-0
Schalke 04 Schalke 04
Avec un match nul 0-0 sur la pelouse de Mayence, Schalke 04 et Benito Raman ne sont pas parvenus à se rapprocher du Bayer Leverkusen (vainqueur ce week-end 2-3 à l'Union Berlin) à la cinquième place de Bundesliga. Schalke reste à 4 points du Bayer à la sixième place, dernière qualificative pour l'Europe. 

16/02/2020 15:301. FC Cologne - Bayern Munich1-4
16/02/2020 18:00FSV Mainz 05 - Schalke 040-0

 Classement T P G P P B = Forme
1. Bayern Munich Bayern Munich 22 46 14 4 4 62-24 38 G G G P G
2. RB Leipzig RB Leipzig 22 45 13 6 3 56-25 31 G P P P G
3. Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund 22 42 12 6 4 63-32 31 G G G P G
4. B.Moenchengladbach B.Moenchengladbach 21 42 13 3 5 42-24 18 P P G P G
5. Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen 22 40 12 4 6 38-29 9 G G P G G
6. Schalke 04 Schalke 04 22 36 9 9 4 32-27 5 G P P P P
7. Freiburg Freiburg 22 33 9 6 7 31-31 0 G P P G P
8. Hoffenheim Hoffenheim 22 33 10 3 9 33-35 -2 P G G P P
9. Wolfsburg Wolfsburg 22 31 8 7 7 28-28 0 P P G P G
10. Eintracht Francfort Eintracht Francfort 22 28 8 4 10 37-35 2 G G P G P
11. FC Augsburg FC Augsburg 22 27 7 6 9 34-45 -11 P P G P P
12. Union Berlin Union Berlin 22 26 8 2 12 27-35 -8 P G P G P
13. Hertha Berlin Hertha Berlin 22 26 7 5 10 27-38 -11 P G P P G
14. 1. FC Cologne 1. FC Cologne 21 23 7 2 12 28-42 -14 G G P G P
15. FSV Mainz 05 FSV Mainz 05 22 22 7 1 14 31-48 -17 P P P G P
16. Fortuna Düsseldorf Fortuna Düsseldorf 22 17 4 5 13 21-46 -25 P P P P P
17. Werder Brême Werder Brême 22 17 4 5 13 25-51 -26 G P P P P
18. Paderborn 07 Paderborn 07 22 16 4 4 14 27-47 -20 P G P P P
Bundesliga

 Journée 22 Betfirst
Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Eintracht Francfort Eintracht Francfort
RB Leipzig RB Leipzig 3-0 Werder Brême Werder Brême
Hoffenheim Hoffenheim 2-3 Wolfsburg Wolfsburg
FC Augsburg FC Augsburg 1-1 Freiburg Freiburg
Paderborn 07 Paderborn 07 1-2 Hertha Berlin Hertha Berlin
Union Berlin Union Berlin 2-3 Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen
Fortuna Düsseldorf Fortuna Düsseldorf 1-4 B.Moenchengladbach B.Moenchengladbach
1. FC Cologne 1. FC Cologne 1-4 Bayern Munich Bayern Munich
FSV Mainz 05 FSV Mainz 05 0-0 Schalke 04 Schalke 04
