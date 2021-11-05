Officiel: L'Inter prolonge son plus grand espoir

Loïc Woos
Officiel: L'Inter prolonge son plus grand espoir
Il est également candidat pour être capitaine la saison prochaine.

C'était dans l'air depuis un bon bout de temps, c'est désormais officiel. L'Inter a annoncé aujourd'hui l'officialisation de la prolongation du contrat de Nicolo Barella. Le champion d'Europe possède désormais un contrat jusque juin 2026 et gagnera environ 5M€ par an. 

Inter
Nicolò Barella

