Officiel: L'Inter prolonge son plus grand espoir

C'était dans l'air depuis un bon bout de temps, c'est désormais officiel. L'Inter a annoncé aujourd'hui l'officialisation de la prolongation du contrat de Nicolo Barella. Le champion d'Europe possède désormais un contrat jusque juin 2026 et gagnera environ 5M€ par an.

Official and confirmed. Nicolò Barella has signed a new contract with Inter until June 2026, salary will be around €5m net per season. Deal completed. ⚫️🔵 #Inter



Barella’s also candidate to be next Inter captain starting from 2022/23 season. pic.twitter.com/tCCHtlT0nc