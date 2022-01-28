Shamar Nicholson joue ses premières minutes avec le Spartak Moscou

Antoine Bourlon
| 0 réaction
Shamar Nicholson joue ses premières minutes avec le Spartak Moscou
Photo: © photonews

L'attaquant jamaïcain est rentré en seconde mi-temps lors d'un match amical.

Le Spartak Moscou rencontrait le club slovaque du Slovan Bratislava dans le cadre d'un match amical. Le Belge Maximiliano Caufriez était titulaire. Pour la seconde mi-temps, le nouveau coach Paolo Vanoli a décidé de remanier son 11 et de faire rentrer l'ancien attaquant de Charleroi Shamar Nicholson, transféré cet hiver pour la somme de 9 millions d'euros. Alors qu'ils menaient 2-0 à la pause, les Moscovites ont concédé le nul suite à des buts de l'international slovaque Vladimir Weiss et d'Aleksandar Cavric

