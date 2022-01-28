Shamar Nicholson joue ses premières minutes avec le Spartak Moscou
Photo: © photonews
L'attaquant jamaïcain est rentré en seconde mi-temps lors d'un match amical.
Le Spartak Moscou rencontrait le club slovaque du Slovan Bratislava dans le cadre d'un match amical. Le Belge Maximiliano Caufriez était titulaire. Pour la seconde mi-temps, le nouveau coach Paolo Vanoli a décidé de remanier son 11 et de faire rentrer l'ancien attaquant de Charleroi Shamar Nicholson, transféré cet hiver pour la somme de 9 millions d'euros. Alors qu'ils menaient 2-0 à la pause, les Moscovites ont concédé le nul suite à des buts de l'international slovaque Vladimir Weiss et d'Aleksandar Cavric.
🚨 SHAMAR TIME 🚨#SpartakSlovan | 🇷🇺 2-0 🇸🇰 pic.twitter.com/AGYcdFxpbl— FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_eng) January 28, 2022
🔥 Our first lineup of the year!— FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_eng) January 28, 2022
🔁 A lot of changes at the break, here's our XI for the second half:— FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_eng) January 28, 2022
FULL TIME: Our first friendly ends in a draw. #SpartakSlovan 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/QnmvQLfCD4— FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_eng) January 28, 2022