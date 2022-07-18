Bonne nouvelle pour Anderlecht ? Un grand club intéressé par Gomez sur le point de recruter un latéral gauche

Antoine Bourlon
| 0 réaction
Bonne nouvelle pour Anderlecht ? Un grand club intéressé par Gomez sur le point de recruter un latéral gauche

Un prétendant pour l'Espagnol semble se diriger définitivement vers une autre cible.

Dernièrement, on rapportait un intérêt d'Arsenal pour Sergio Gomez. Le latéral gauche espagnol était sondé en tant qu'alternative à Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City). 

Visiblement, et heureusement pour les Mauves, Arsenal a réussi à attirer l'Ukrainien. The Athletic annonce en effet qu'un accord aurait été trouvé avec ManCity autour d'un contrat de 4 ans. L'opération se chiffrerait à plus de 35 millions d'euros. 

0 réaction
Corrigeer
Une erreur dans l'article ci-dessus? Annoncez le ici!

Premier League
Premier League Actualité Calendrier Enregistrer le calendrier Classement Stats Transferts
Arsenal
Manchester City
Oleksandr Zinchenko

Plus de news

Fabio Silva à Anderlecht, officialisation imminente !

Fabio Silva à Anderlecht, officialisation imminente !

22:24
Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 18/07: Zinchenko - Mangala - Soares Silva - Sanogo - Deyonge

Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 18/07: Zinchenko - Mangala - Soares Silva - Sanogo - Deyonge

23:17
Guardiola ne lâche pas un joueur espagnol !

Guardiola ne lâche pas un joueur espagnol !

19:19
Orel Mangala en route vers la Premier League ?

Orel Mangala en route vers la Premier League ?

22:41
L'Union et le Standard se disputent un attaquant français passé par de grands clubs

L'Union et le Standard se disputent un attaquant français passé par de grands clubs

22:00
Les Rangers, premier col à gravir pour l'Union sur la route de la Ligue des Champions

Les Rangers, premier col à gravir pour l'Union sur la route de la Ligue des Champions

17:30
Officiel : le RWDM prolonge son gardien titulaire

Officiel : le RWDM prolonge son gardien titulaire

21:38
Officiel : Genk annonce son premier transfert estival

Officiel : Genk annonce son premier transfert estival

20:59
L'Union négocierait avec un ancien latéral de Lyon

L'Union négocierait avec un ancien latéral de Lyon

21:20
L'Antwerp sans 3 joueurs contre Drita

L'Antwerp sans 3 joueurs contre Drita

20:40
Paulo Dybala va rester en Serie A, et ça ne sera pas à l'Inter !

Paulo Dybala va rester en Serie A, et ça ne sera pas à l'Inter !

20:12
Officiel : OHL recrute un joueur du Barça

Officiel : OHL recrute un joueur du Barça

19:50
Le Napoli se tourne vers le PSG pour sa défense

Le Napoli se tourne vers le PSG pour sa défense

19:30
Ces joueurs qui peuvent surprendre la Pro League en 2022-2023

Ces joueurs qui peuvent surprendre la Pro League en 2022-2023

19:05
Le transfert de Casper Nielsen, l'autre Bataille des Flandres

Le transfert de Casper Nielsen, l'autre Bataille des Flandres

18:30
2
L'Atlético peut oublier le "rêve" Ronaldo

L'Atlético peut oublier le "rêve" Ronaldo

18:16
Marseille se met une limite pour Clauss

Marseille se met une limite pour Clauss

18:48
Un retour en Liga se précise pour Azpilicueta

Un retour en Liga se précise pour Azpilicueta

17:15
Conference League : Anderlecht en Arménie ou en Estonie, l'Antwerp en Finlande ou en Norvège !

Conference League : Anderlecht en Arménie ou en Estonie, l'Antwerp en Finlande ou en Norvège !

14:27
L'ancien Mouscronnois Rodelin marque un but d'Anthologie

L'ancien Mouscronnois Rodelin marque un but d'Anthologie

17:57
L'Union Saint-Gilloise, le flou après les exploits

L'Union Saint-Gilloise, le flou après les exploits

17:00
Quel avenir pour les Diables Rouges de Leicester?

Quel avenir pour les Diables Rouges de Leicester?

16:00
Le Standard se positionne sur un joueur du Club de Bruges

Le Standard se positionne sur un joueur du Club de Bruges

16:06
Départ au Beerschot, qui perd un international !

Départ au Beerschot, qui perd un international !

13:57
Anderlecht version Mazzù: tout en largeur et en profondeur

Anderlecht version Mazzù: tout en largeur et en profondeur

15:00
Officiel: Nielsen est un joueur du Club de Bruges

Officiel: Nielsen est un joueur du Club de Bruges

16:30
1
Le Shakhtar Donetsk poursuit la FIFA, qui a causé un gros manque à gagner au club

Le Shakhtar Donetsk poursuit la FIFA, qui a causé un gros manque à gagner au club

15:52
Officiel : Zlatan Ibrahimovic fait encore durer le plaisir à Milan

Officiel : Zlatan Ibrahimovic fait encore durer le plaisir à Milan

15:38
Alderweireld, un autre ancien du Beerschot à l'Antwerp : "Anvers a deux magnifiques clubs"

Alderweireld, un autre ancien du Beerschot à l'Antwerp : "Anvers a deux magnifiques clubs"

15:20
Ce sera les Glasgow Rangers pour l'Union Saint-Gilloise en préliminaires de Ligue des Champions !

Ce sera les Glasgow Rangers pour l'Union Saint-Gilloise en préliminaires de Ligue des Champions !

12:25
🎥 Une caméra sur la poitrine, la drôle d'innovation technologique présentée par le FC Cologne

🎥 Une caméra sur la poitrine, la drôle d'innovation technologique présentée par le FC Cologne

14:44
Le PSG va relancer une piste défensive

Le PSG va relancer une piste défensive

14:25
Didier Lamkel Zé bel et bien présent à l'entraînement...des Espoirs anversois

Didier Lamkel Zé bel et bien présent à l'entraînement...des Espoirs anversois

14:08
Nagelsmann se tourne vers son ancien club pour son mercato

Nagelsmann se tourne vers son ancien club pour son mercato

13:34
Enzo Zidane en.... D3 espagnole (officiel)

Enzo Zidane en.... D3 espagnole (officiel)

13:16
Champions League : Monaco et Philippe Clément face au PSV Eindhoven, Benfica attend le verdict

Champions League : Monaco et Philippe Clément face au PSV Eindhoven, Benfica attend le verdict

13:02

Plus de news

Les plus populaires

Premier League

 Journée 1
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace 05/08 Arsenal Arsenal
13.50 X3.70 22.15 Betfirst
Fulham Fulham 06/08 Liverpool Liverpool
110.25 X6.00 21.33
Leeds United Leeds United 06/08 Wolverhampton Wolverhampton
12.35 X3.45 23.30 HOOGSTE ODDS
Newcastle Utd Newcastle Utd 06/08 Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest
11.71 X3.95 25.50
Tottenham Tottenham 06/08 Southampton Southampton
11.41 X5.25 28.25 Betfirst
Bournemouth Bournemouth 06/08 Aston Villa Aston Villa
13.45 X3.50 22.25
Everton Everton 06/08 Chelsea Chelsea
14.60 X3.80 21.86 HOOGSTE ODDS
Leicester City Leicester City 07/08 Brentford Brentford
12.10 X3.80 23.55
Manchester United Manchester United 07/08 Brighton Brighton
11.60 X4.25 26.25 Betfirst
West Ham Utd West Ham Utd 07/08 Manchester City Manchester City
18.50 X5.25 21.40
Contactez nous / Politique de confidentialité / offre d'emploi / Partenaires / Cookies Paramètres
Infos, résultats et classements gratuits sur ton site / PixFuture exclusive partner
© 2002-2022 www.walfoot.be All Rights Reserved