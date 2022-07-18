Bonne nouvelle pour Anderlecht ? Un grand club intéressé par Gomez sur le point de recruter un latéral gauche
Un prétendant pour l'Espagnol semble se diriger définitivement vers une autre cible.
Dernièrement, on rapportait un intérêt d'Arsenal pour Sergio Gomez. Le latéral gauche espagnol était sondé en tant qu'alternative à Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City).
Visiblement, et heureusement pour les Mauves, Arsenal a réussi à attirer l'Ukrainien. The Athletic annonce en effet qu'un accord aurait été trouvé avec ManCity autour d'un contrat de 4 ans. L'opération se chiffrerait à plus de 35 millions d'euros.
🚨 EXCL: Arsenal finalising move for Oleksandr Zinchenko from Man City after reaching agreement in principle on 4yr contract. Fee £30m + £2m achievable adds & now personal terms in place too. If all goes to plan, medical then sign @TheAthleticUK #MCFC #AFC https://t.co/H1ltVpVjK5— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 18, 2022