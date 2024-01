Catastrophe pour l'Antwerp : un cadre de l'équipe pourrait manquer toute la fin de saison

📢 Update



🇧🇪 Michel-Ange Balikwisha will be out for a long time.



Mark Van Bommel told the following:

"It is difficult to put a deadline on Balikwisha's injury, but making it to the playoffs will be difficult."



🔗 GVA#JPL #Sorare #RAFC https://t.co/Naupm1P6Ru pic.twitter.com/x75PjRGG9b