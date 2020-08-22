🎥 Edmilson offre la victoire et le titre de champion à son club Al Duhail

Al Duhail accueillait le club d'Al Ahli lors de l'ultime journée de championnat qatari. Avec un point d'avance avant ce match sur son dauphin d'Al Rayyan, la victoire était impérative pour Al Duhail.

Edmilson Junior était titulaire pour ce match importantissime, et l'ex-Rouche a été crucial en offrant la victoire à son équipe, inscrivant le seul but de la rencontre à la 24e sur un coup franc (dévié).

La victoire offre par la même occasion le titre à Al Duhail, qui termine la saison avec un point d'avance sur Al Rayyan qui a également remporté son match.

L'ailier belgo-brésilien avait un temps été cité avec insistance à Bruges et à l'Antwerp avant de finalement prolonger son bail au Qatar jusqu'en 2024.

L'ancien médian du Barça Xavi Hernandez, termine lui troisième avec sa formation d'Al Sadd.

Duhail were just crowned Qatari league champions.

7 titles in 10 QSL seasons! The club also produce some of the best young players in the country. They might not have a big fan base yet, but expect them to continue their dominance in the upcoming seasonspic.twitter.com/ftNqrJi5me