Wolverhampton et Dendoncker dominent Brighton et Trossard

Les Wolves de Leander Dendoncker, qui a débuté sur le banc, se sont imposés face aux Seagulls de Brighton & Hove Albion, où Leandro Trossard était titulaire.

Lewis Dunk sera passé de héros à zéro ce dimanche pour Brighton & Hove Albion : buteur en première période pour les Seagulls et permettant à son équipe d'arriver à la pause sur le score de 0-1, il sera ... exclu au retour des vestiaires, et Brighton en paiera le prix fort. Malgré Trossard, sorti avant l'heure de jeu et peu convaincant, B&H s'inclinera en effet 2-1 face à Wolverhampton, Traoré égalisant à la 76e et Gibbs-White offrant finalement la victoire à la 90e.

Leander Dendoncker, de son côté, était sur le banc au début du match et est entré à la 77e minute de jeu.