Wolverhampton et Dendoncker dominent Brighton et Trossard

Wolverhampton et Dendoncker dominent Brighton et Trossard

Les Wolves de Leander Dendoncker, qui a débuté sur le banc, se sont imposés face aux Seagulls de Brighton & Hove Albion, où Leandro Trossard était titulaire.

Lewis Dunk sera passé de héros à zéro ce dimanche pour Brighton & Hove Albion : buteur en première période pour les Seagulls et permettant à son équipe d'arriver à la pause sur le score de 0-1, il sera ... exclu au retour des vestiaires, et Brighton en paiera le prix fort. Malgré Trossard, sorti avant l'heure de jeu et peu convaincant, B&H s'inclinera en effet 2-1 face à Wolverhampton, Traoré égalisant à la 76e et Gibbs-White offrant finalement la victoire à la 90e. 

Leander Dendoncker, de son côté, était sur le banc au début du match et est entré à la 77e minute de jeu. 

09/05/2021 13:00Wolverhampton - Brighton2-1
09/05/2021 15:05Aston Villa - Manchester United1-3
09/05/2021 17:30West Ham Utd - Everton0-0
09/05/2021 20:00Arsenal - West Bromwich-

 Classement T P G P P B = Forme
1. Manchester City Manchester City 35 80 25 5 5 72-26 46 G P G G P
2. Manchester United Manchester United 34 70 20 10 4 67-36 31 G G G P G
3. Chelsea Chelsea 35 64 18 10 7 55-32 23 G P G G G
4. Leicester City Leicester City 35 63 19 6 10 63-43 20 P G G P P
5. West Ham Utd West Ham Utd 0-0 35 59 17 8 10 55-44 11 G G P P G
6. Liverpool Liverpool 34 57 16 9 9 57-39 18 G G P P G
7. Tottenham Tottenham 35 56 16 8 11 61-41 20 P P G G P
8. Everton Everton 0-0 34 53 15 8 11 45-42 3 P P P G P
9. Leeds United Leeds United 35 50 15 5 15 53-53 0 G P P P G
10. Arsenal Arsenal 34 49 14 7 13 46-37 9 P G P P G
11. Aston Villa Aston Villa 34 48 14 6 14 49-41 8 P P P G P
12. Wolverhampton Wolverhampton 35 45 12 9 14 35-47 -12 G G P P G
13. Crystal Palace Crystal Palace 34 41 11 8 15 36-56 -20 P P P P G
14. Newcastle Utd Newcastle Utd 35 39 10 9 16 40-58 -18 G G P P G
15. Southampton Southampton 34 37 10 7 17 41-61 -20 G P P P P
16. Brighton Brighton 35 37 8 13 14 36-41 -5 P P P G P
17. Burnley Burnley 34 36 9 9 16 31-47 -16 P P P G P
18. Fulham Fulham 34 27 5 12 17 25-45 -20 P P P P P
19. West Bromwich West Bromwich 34 26 5 11 18 31-65 -34 G G P P P
20. Sheffield United Sheffield United 35 17 5 2 28 18-62 -44 P P G P P
