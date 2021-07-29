📷 Chelsea révèle son maillot extérieur, qui rappelle 2018-2019

Les Blues évolueront cette saison en ... yellow à l'extérieur, avec un second maillot qui rappelle la saison 2018-2019 durant laquelle Chelsea portait déjà du jaune en déplacement. Un maillot jaune strié de fines lignes noires et qui sera accompagné d'un short noir.

Chelsea yellow is back!



Introducing our 21/22 @nikefootball away kit, with pinstripe hoops nodding to the past, brought into the present by a striking black colourway! 🟡⚫