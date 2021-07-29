📷 Chelsea révèle son maillot extérieur, qui rappelle 2018-2019

Florent Malice
Florent Malice
0 réaction
📷 Chelsea révèle son maillot extérieur, qui rappelle 2018-2019
Photo: © photonews

Chelsea a révélé son maillot extérieur pour la saison 2021-2022.

Les Blues évolueront cette saison en ... yellow à l'extérieur, avec un second maillot qui rappelle la saison 2018-2019 durant laquelle Chelsea portait déjà du jaune en déplacement. Un maillot jaune strié de fines lignes noires et qui sera accompagné d'un short noir. 

Plus d'infos

