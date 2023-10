🎥 Arthur Vermeeren avait pourtant sorti le (très) grand jeu et tutoyé un vieux record

The youngest players on Opta records to provide 2+ assists in a single Champions League game:



◎ Theo Walcott (17 years & 250 days old)

◎ Mario Balotelli (18 years & 84 days old)

◉ Arthur Vermeeren (18 years & 239 days old)



Antwerp's Belgian wonderkid. ✹#UCL pic.twitter.com/TT1lBx2bJR