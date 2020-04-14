Marouane Fellaini remercie le personnel hospitalier : "Le plus dur est derrière moi !"

Marouane Fellaini a tenu à remercier personnellement le personnel médical de l'hôpital de Jinan, où il était soigné du coronavirus depuis fin mars.

Après trois semaines à l'hôpital, Marouane Fellaini, testé positif au coronavirus, a pu reprendre le chemin de son domicile, où il devra respecter une quarantaine de deux semaines. Guéri, le Diable Rouge a tenu à remercier le personnel de l'hôpital :

"L'heure est venue pour moi de remercier du fond du coeur le staff médical, les infirmiers ainsi que mon club et son staff médical pour avoir pris si bien soin de moi et s'être assuré de mon confort quand j'étais ici", déclare le joueur via Instagram. "Le pire est derrière moi ! Continuons de nous battre, c'est important !". 

