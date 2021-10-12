Sergio Romero, laissé libre par Manchester United, rebondit en Serie A
Photo: © Photonews
L'international argentin Sergio Romero, laissé libre cet été par Manchester United, va avoir l'occasion de rebondir en Serie A.
Sergio Romero (34 ans) rejoint Venise, promu en Serie A et actuellement 17e du championnat, juste au-dessus de la zone rouge. Il était libre depuis cet été et la fin de son contrat à Manchester United, où il aura disputé 61 rencontres depuis son arrivée en 2015.
Romero, international argentin (96 sélections), n'a plus été appelé depuis 2018.
Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Romero arrives on a free transfer.— Venezia FC (@VeneziaFC_EN) October 12, 2021
Romero, 34, is Argentina’s all-time most-capped goalkeeper and spent the last six seasons at Manchester United.https://t.co/67EmqBIcKb#ArancioNeroVerde 🟠⚫️🟢 pic.twitter.com/YySZCq0sYz