Sergio Romero, laissé libre par Manchester United, rebondit en Serie A

Florent Malice
| 0 réaction
Photo: © Photonews

L'international argentin Sergio Romero, laissé libre cet été par Manchester United, va avoir l'occasion de rebondir en Serie A.

Sergio Romero (34 ans) rejoint Venise, promu en Serie A et actuellement 17e du championnat, juste au-dessus de la zone rouge. Il était libre depuis cet été et la fin de son contrat à Manchester United, où il aura disputé 61 rencontres depuis son arrivée en 2015. 

Romero, international argentin (96 sélections), n'a plus été appelé depuis 2018. 

14:19
14:07
13:58
13:35
13:14
12:32
12:00
12:20
12:04
11:10
11:45
11:28
10:51
10:31
10:11
09:12
08:54
07:54
08:32
07:32
07:12
06:51
23:00
21:44
