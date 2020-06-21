Un club irlandais cherche son nouveau T1... sur Twitter

Florian Holsbeek
Florian Holsbeek
Un club irlandais cherche son nouveau T1... sur Twitter
Certains clubs ne manquent pas d'imagination pour trouver leur nouveau coach. A vos retweets !

Vous connaissez le club de Waterford FC? C'est un club irlandais qui joue en Premier League et qui cherche actuellement un nouveau coach pour prendre son équipe première en main.

Et bien ce club irlandais...a passé une annonce sur Twitter pour trouver la bonne personne. On peut y lire dans l'annonce qu'il faut un diplôme UEFA Pro ou UEFA A. Il y a même l'adresse pour envoyer votre candidature.

PS: envoyez votre carrière à Football Manager ne sera normalement pas suffisante.

