(Officiel) Manchester City prolonge un cadre

Auteur d'excellentes performances depuis son arrivée en provenance du Benfica Lisbonne l'été dernier pour 71,6 millions d'euros, le défenseur central de Manchester City Ruben Dias (24 ans, 3 matchs en Premier League cette saison) a été logiquement récompensé par ses dirigeants.

Ce lundi, le champion d'Angleterre en titre a annoncé la prolongation du contrat de l'international portugais jusqu'en juin 2027.

