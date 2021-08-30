(Officiel) Manchester City prolonge un cadre

Florian Holsbeek
Florian Holsbeek
| 0 réaction
(Officiel) Manchester City prolonge un cadre
Photo: © photonews

Un très long contrat !

Auteur d'excellentes performances depuis son arrivée en provenance du Benfica Lisbonne l'été dernier pour 71,6 millions d'euros, le défenseur central de Manchester City Ruben Dias (24 ans, 3 matchs en Premier League cette saison) a été logiquement récompensé par ses dirigeants.

Ce lundi, le champion d'Angleterre en titre a annoncé la prolongation du contrat de l'international portugais jusqu'en juin 2027.

0 réaction
Corrigeer
Une erreur dans l'article ci-dessus? Annoncez le ici!

Recevez les articles de votre équipe préférée par mail

Plus d'infos

Prolongation en vue pour Charles De Ketelaere

Prolongation en vue pour Charles De Ketelaere

13:51
L'ultime (?) gros coup brugeois du mercato est en approche !

L'ultime (?) gros coup brugeois du mercato est en approche !

14:45
Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 30/08: Maouassa - Praet - Lukebakio - Mboyo

Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 30/08: Maouassa - Praet - Lukebakio - Mboyo

14:45
Kompany restait positif : "Ca donne de l'espoir pour l'avenir"

Kompany restait positif : "Ca donne de l'espoir pour l'avenir"

06:00
Dennis Praet quitte bel et bien Leicester City pour la Serie A

Dennis Praet quitte bel et bien Leicester City pour la Serie A

14:26
🎥 Bongonda frustré par un arrêt "à la Banks" de Van Crombrugge

🎥 Bongonda frustré par un arrêt "à la Banks" de Van Crombrugge

11:20
Thierry Henry de retour chez les Diables Rouges !

Thierry Henry de retour chez les Diables Rouges !

13:55
Un nouveau challenge en Belgique pour Frank Boya?

Un nouveau challenge en Belgique pour Frank Boya?

13:33
Cristiano Ronaldo a passé sa visite médicale avec succès

Cristiano Ronaldo a passé sa visite médicale avec succès

13:19
Anderlecht sur la bonne voie ? "Le championnat est un marathon"

Anderlecht sur la bonne voie ? "Le championnat est un marathon"

12:33
Le Juventus insiste pour Icardi

Le Juventus insiste pour Icardi

12:56
William Balikwisha en route pour l'Allemagne

William Balikwisha en route pour l'Allemagne

11:56
Une troisième (et dernière) offre pour Mbappé?

Une troisième (et dernière) offre pour Mbappé?

12:15
Le premier but d'Ugbo offre la victoire à Genk face à un Anderlecht qui n'aura pas démérité

Le premier but d'Ugbo offre la victoire à Genk face à un Anderlecht qui n'aura pas démérité

20:25
1
Pochettino, heureux mais patient avec Lionel Messi

Pochettino, heureux mais patient avec Lionel Messi

11:36
Une opportunité en Liga pour Cyriel Dessers?

Une opportunité en Liga pour Cyriel Dessers?

10:51
Tottenham au top, Arsenal dans le creux: contrastes londonien

Tottenham au top, Arsenal dans le creux: contrastes londonien

10:32
Officiel: Dodi Lukebakio quitte le Hertha, un quatrième Belge à Wolfsburg

Officiel: Dodi Lukebakio quitte le Hertha, un quatrième Belge à Wolfsburg

10:08
Pelé Mboyo proche d'un retour à Gand

Pelé Mboyo proche d'un retour à Gand

09:57
🎥 L'autobut qui coûte cher à Villarreal

🎥 L'autobut qui coûte cher à Villarreal

09:39
Alexander Blessin fâché: "Ils doivent apprendre à se battre"

Alexander Blessin fâché: "Ils doivent apprendre à se battre"

09:20
Philippe Clement n'a fait qu'un seul changement à Gand: "Je ne voulais pas les épargner"

Philippe Clement n'a fait qu'un seul changement à Gand: "Je ne voulais pas les épargner"

06:19
Adrien Trebel vers Gand?

Adrien Trebel vers Gand?

08:55
Samuel Bastien : "C'est déjà la deuxième gifle"

Samuel Bastien : "C'est déjà la deuxième gifle"

07:23
Julien De Sart, buteur heureux: "On savait qu'on pouvait gagner, mais de là à en mettre 6..."

Julien De Sart, buteur heureux: "On savait qu'on pouvait gagner, mais de là à en mettre 6..."

08:19
Will Still: "Du positif à retenir du match contre le PSG"

Will Still: "Du positif à retenir du match contre le PSG"

08:38
Un partage in extremis pour l'Atletico et Yannick Carrasco

Un partage in extremis pour l'Atletico et Yannick Carrasco

07:54
Première minutes pour Messi, Mbappé fait la différence: le PSG continue son carton plein

Première minutes pour Messi, Mbappé fait la différence: le PSG continue son carton plein

22:41
Cette fois, Charleroi a su faire preuve d'efficacité

Cette fois, Charleroi a su faire preuve d'efficacité

07:08
Un déplacement décisif dans la course à l'Euro pour les Diablotins

Un déplacement décisif dans la course à l'Euro pour les Diablotins

07:10
Brest: il refuse de jouer pour ne pas se blesser et énerve son coach

Brest: il refuse de jouer pour ne pas se blesser et énerve son coach

06:41
Giroud et Milan s'imposent largement, la Roma de Mourinho suit le pas

Giroud et Milan s'imposent largement, la Roma de Mourinho suit le pas

22:38
Zulte Waregem s'impose et s'installe au milieu de tableau

Zulte Waregem s'impose et s'installe au milieu de tableau

22:54
Bordeaux: Lopez cible les futurs renforts

Bordeaux: Lopez cible les futurs renforts

22:15
Kalimuendo, retour à la cas départ

Kalimuendo, retour à la cas départ

22:36
Shamar Nicholson: "L'un des matchs les plus fous de ma carrière"

Shamar Nicholson: "L'un des matchs les plus fous de ma carrière"

22:00

Plus d'infos

Les plus populaires

Jupiler Pro League

 Journée 6
KV Courtrai KV Courtrai 2-2 KV Malines KV Malines
Charleroi Charleroi 5-2 Beerschot Beerschot
Cercle de Bruges Cercle de Bruges 0-1 STVV STVV
Eupen Eupen 1-2 RFC Seraing RFC Seraing
Union SG Union SG 4-0 Standard Standard
La Gantoise La Gantoise 6-1 FC Bruges FC Bruges
Antwerp Antwerp 2-2 OH Louvain OH Louvain
KRC Genk KRC Genk 1-0 Anderlecht Anderlecht
Ostende Ostende 0-2 Zulte Waregem Zulte Waregem
Contactez nous / Politique de confidentialité / offre d'emploi / Partenaires / Infos, résultats et classements gratuits sur ton site
PixFuture exclusive partner
© 2002-2021 www.walfoot.be All Rights Reserved