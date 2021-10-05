🎥 L'UEFA révèle l'identité visuelle de l'Euro 2024

Le logo officiel de l'Euro 2024 a ainsi été dévoilé par l'UEFA ce mardi. Une identité visuelle qui rappelle l'Olympiastadion de Berlin, où se disputera la finale de la compétition, et dont le thème est clair et dans l'air du temps : "Bring your colours", 55 nations étant représentées par 55 couleurs afin de célébrer l'inclusivité et la diversité européennes.

