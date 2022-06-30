Un ancien d'Anderlecht et de Mouscron va rebondir en Turquie

Selon Fabrizio Romano, Mahmoud Trezeguet va bientôt s'engager définitivement avec Trabzonspor. Un accord a été trouvé. Les termes personnels doivent maintenant être discutés.

Ancien joueur d'Anderlecht puis de Mouscron, l'Egyptien avait été recruté par Aston Villa pour 10 millions d'euros. Après un prêt l'hiver dernier au Basaksehir, l'ailier gauche pourrait donc continuer à évoluer dans un championnat qu'il connait bien.

Aston Villa and Trabzonspor have reached an agreement for the transfer of Trezeguet. Paperworks and personal terms remaining in order to complete the deal. 🇪🇬 #AVFC



Negotiations will continue in the coming days.