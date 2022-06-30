Un ancien d'Anderlecht et de Mouscron va rebondir en Turquie

Antoine Bourlon
Un ancien d'Anderlecht et de Mouscron va rebondir en Turquie
Photo: © photonews

Une nouvelle étape qui se profile dans sa carrière.

Selon Fabrizio Romano, Mahmoud Trezeguet va bientôt s'engager définitivement avec Trabzonspor. Un accord a été trouvé. Les termes personnels doivent maintenant être discutés. 

Ancien joueur d'Anderlecht puis de Mouscron, l'Egyptien avait été recruté par Aston Villa pour 10 millions d'euros. Après un prêt l'hiver dernier au Basaksehir, l'ailier gauche pourrait donc continuer à évoluer dans un championnat qu'il connait bien. 

