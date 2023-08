🎥 En immersion totale avec Nicolas Raskin : les superbes images partagées par les Glasgow Rangers

đŸŽ™ïž Mic'd up with @n_raskin. An amazing insight into MyGers open training at Ibrox, only on RangersTV đŸ€©



đŸ“ș Watch Now: https://t.co/cymfGLKFUu

👉 Subscribe To RTV: https://t.co/nLczsr3Wob pic.twitter.com/T5Cdy2t470