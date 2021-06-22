Le Standard de Liège prolonge l'un de ses jeunes talents

Le Standard a annoncé la prolongation du jeune défenseur Nathan Ngoy.

Nathan Ngoy (18 ans), arrivé au Standard en 2019, avait obtenu du temps de jeu la saison passée et même une titularisation face au KV Ostende. Défenseur central et international belge U17, Ngoy a signé un nouveau contrat à Sclessin et va donc pouvoir continuer à progresser au sein du groupe de Mbaye Leye.