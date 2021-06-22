Le Standard de Liège prolonge l'un de ses jeunes talents
Florent Malice
Florent Malice
Le Standard de Liège prolonge le jeune Nathan Ngoy

Le Standard de Liège prolonge l'un de ses jeunes talents
Photo: © photonews

Le Standard a annoncé la prolongation du jeune défenseur Nathan Ngoy.

Nathan Ngoy (18 ans), arrivé au Standard en 2019, avait obtenu du temps de jeu la saison passée et même une titularisation face au KV Ostende. Défenseur central et international belge U17, Ngoy a signé un nouveau contrat à Sclessin et va donc pouvoir continuer à progresser au sein du groupe de Mbaye Leye. 

Nathan Ngoy

Euro

 Journée 3
Italie Italie 1-0 Pays de Galles Pays de Galles
Suisse Suisse 3-1 Turquie Turquie
Ukraine Ukraine 0-1 Autriche Autriche
Macédoine Macédoine 0-3 Pays-Bas Pays-Bas
Russie Russie 1-4 Danemark Danemark
Finlande Finlande 0-2 Belgique Belgique
République tchèque République tchèque 21:00 Angleterre Angleterre
8.25 3.80 1.57
Croatie Croatie 21:00 Ecosse Ecosse
2.30 3.80 3.10
Suède Suède 23/06 Pologne Pologne
2.90 3.45 2.60
Slovaquie Slovaquie 23/06 Espagne Espagne
18.00 6.75 1.22
Portugal Portugal 23/06 France France
3.95 2.90 2.35
Allemagne Allemagne 23/06 Hongrie Hongrie
1.20 7.75 16.00
