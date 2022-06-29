Une recrue de Burnley en admiration : "Quand Kompany a appelé, c'était incroyable !"

On le sait : en plus d'être un entraîneur prometteur, Vincent Kompany est un grand nom du football mondial. En Angleterre, encore plus qu'ailleurs, l'ancien capitaine de Manchester City est une star absolue. Alors quand la nouvelle recrue de Burnley, Luke McNally (Oxford United), a entendu la voix de l'ex-Diable Rouge au bout du fil, sa décision était prise. "C'était incroyable d'entendre Kompany. J'étais avec un ami quand c'est arrivé", raconte McNally (22 ans).

"On n'arrivait pas à y croire. J'étais tellement heureux mais je me sentais bizarre, d'une certaine façon. Le coach est ma principale raison pour venir à Burnley, c'est l'un des meilleurs défenseurs centraux du monde", s'enthousiasme le jeune irlandais, lui-même défenseur central.

