Intérêt venu d'Angleterre pour un attaquant du Standard mais Fergal Harkin se montre inflexible

🦢🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Swansea have had first offer of Romaine Mundle turned down today by Standard Liege.



Mundle could be leaving this month as Swansea but also Stoke and Plymouth are keen to get him.



Interest from several clubs, one to follow. pic.twitter.com/Qd4OI33UBj