Andy Carroll s'est trouvé un nouveau club
Antoine Bourlon
Andy Carroll signe à West Bromwich Albion

Andy Carroll s'est trouvé un nouveau club
Il change de club, mais pas de championnat.

Andy Carroll (33 ans) a officiellement rallié West Bromwich Albion dans le cadre d'un transfert libre. Evoluant précédemment à Reading, il rejoint ainsi un autre club qui évolue dans l'antichambre de l'élite anglaise. Il s'est engagé jusqu'à la fin de la saison en faveur des Baggies, qui espèrent bien que ce nouvel atout offensif pourra les faire remonter en Premier League. 

