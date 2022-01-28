Andy Carroll s'est trouvé un nouveau club

Andy Carroll (33 ans) a officiellement rallié West Bromwich Albion dans le cadre d'un transfert libre. Evoluant précédemment à Reading, il rejoint ainsi un autre club qui évolue dans l'antichambre de l'élite anglaise. Il s'est engagé jusqu'à la fin de la saison en faveur des Baggies, qui espèrent bien que ce nouvel atout offensif pourra les faire remonter en Premier League.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Andy Carroll. Who joins the club until the end of the season.



Welcome, Andy. 💪