Un renfort inattendu pour les Playdowns : huit mois après son arrivée en Belgique, il va enfin pouvoir disputer ses premiers matchs

📢 Injury Update - KAS Eupen



✅ 🇵🇱 Bartosz Bialek recovered from his injury and played in today's friendly game against Borussia Mönchengladbach.



He was out for 8 months because of a torn cruciate ligament.



🔗 Het Nieuwsblad