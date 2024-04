La délivrance : neuf mois plus tard, un ancien du Standard va enfin retrouver le terrain

📢 Injury Update - OH Leuven



✅ Good news!



🇧🇪 Alexandro Calut, who tore his cruciate ligament in July 2023 and has never been in action for OH Leuven, will resume group training next week.



🔗 Het Nieuwsblad#JPL #Sorare #Leuven pic.twitter.com/lYpRMZLRix