Un but de Trossard dans les dernières minutes fait chuter Tottenham !

Antoine Bourlon
| 0 réaction
Le Belge a inscrit un superbe but en fin de match face aux Spurs.

Dans un match peu emballant, Tottenham s'est fait surprendre dans les dernières minutes de jeu face à Brighton (0-1). 

C'est l'ailier belge des Seagulls Leandro Trossard qui a fait sauter le verrou des Londoniens. Le Diable Rouge a récupéré un ballon, a crocheté puis a terminé son action par un très bel extérieur du pied (90e). 

Déjà buteur face à Arsenal le week-end dernier face à Arsenal (1-2), Trossard permet à Brighton d'enregistrer sa deuxième victoire de rang. Les hommes de Graham Potter sont 10e de Premier League. Tottenham est 4e mais compte deux matchs d'avance sur son poursuivant, Arsenal, qui est à 3 points et qui joue ce samedi face à Southampton (16h). 

Premier League

 Journée 33
Tottenham Tottenham 0-1 Brighton Brighton
Watford Watford 1-2 Brentford Brentford
Southampton Southampton 1-0 Arsenal Arsenal
Manchester United Manchester United 3-2 Norwich City Norwich City
West Ham Utd West Ham Utd 17/04 Burnley Burnley
11.80 X3.80 25.25 Betfirst
Newcastle Utd Newcastle Utd 17/04 Leicester City Leicester City
12.30 X3.40 23.40
Wolverhampton Wolverhampton Rem Manchester City Manchester City
Aston Villa Aston Villa 10/05 Liverpool Liverpool
Leeds United Leeds United 11/05 Chelsea Chelsea
Everton Everton 19/05 Crystal Palace Crystal Palace
