Un but de Trossard dans les dernières minutes fait chuter Tottenham !

Dans un match peu emballant, Tottenham s'est fait surprendre dans les dernières minutes de jeu face à Brighton (0-1).

C'est l'ailier belge des Seagulls Leandro Trossard qui a fait sauter le verrou des Londoniens. Le Diable Rouge a récupéré un ballon, a crocheté puis a terminé son action par un très bel extérieur du pied (90e).

Déjà buteur face à Arsenal le week-end dernier face à Arsenal (1-2), Trossard permet à Brighton d'enregistrer sa deuxième victoire de rang. Les hommes de Graham Potter sont 10e de Premier League. Tottenham est 4e mais compte deux matchs d'avance sur son poursuivant, Arsenal, qui est à 3 points et qui joue ce samedi face à Southampton (16h).

Leandro Trossard at the Emirates last week. Leandro Trossard at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this week. pic.twitter.com/2TacC1bL13

90 - Leandro Trossard is the first visiting player to score a 90th-minute winning goal in a Premier League game at Tottenham since Ayoze Pérez for Newcastle at White Hart Lane in December 2015. Spurred. pic.twitter.com/TsnbEhwA6I