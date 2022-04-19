Toby Alderweireld, 500 matchs en pro

Antoine Bourlon
Toby Alderweireld, 500 matchs en pro
Photo: © photonews

Le Diable Rouge, actuellement à Al-Duhail, compte désormais 500 apparitions en matchs professionnels. Un sacré nombre.

Toby Alderweireld (33 ans), a fêté dernièrement sa 500e sous le maillot d'Al-Duhail. L'ancien joueur de l'Ajax, Southampton, l'Atletico et Totenham s'est réjoui de ce cap symbolique. 

"J'ai beaucoup de souvenirs et j'ai ressenti beaucoup d'amour de la part des fans. Je remercie tout particulièrement ma famille, mes amis et tous ceux qui m'ont aidé à franchir cette étape", a réagi le défenseur belge sur Twitter

