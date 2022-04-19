Toby Alderweireld, 500 matchs en pro

Toby Alderweireld (33 ans), a fêté dernièrement sa 500e sous le maillot d'Al-Duhail. L'ancien joueur de l'Ajax, Southampton, l'Atletico et Totenham s'est réjoui de ce cap symbolique.

"J'ai beaucoup de souvenirs et j'ai ressenti beaucoup d'amour de la part des fans. Je remercie tout particulièrement ma famille, mes amis et tous ceux qui m'ont aidé à franchir cette étape", a réagi le défenseur belge sur Twitter.

Happy to reach 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ official club games.



From a kid who always dreamed about playing professional football, I feel privileged to be able to do what I love since my beginnings with @AFCAjax, right through my times spent with @Atleti, @SouthamptonFC, @SpursOfficial & @DuhailSC! pic.twitter.com/jUpWVDdnIF