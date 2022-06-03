Daniel Sturridge quitte déjà son club australien

A 32 ans, la carrière de Daniel Sturridge n'arrête plus de décliner. L'ancien attaquant de Liverpool, Chelsea et ManCity avait tenté de se relancer au Perth Glory, en Australie, après son départ en tant qu'agent libre de Trabzonspor.

En 8 mois, l'Anglais n'aura disputé que 6 matchs, et inscrit aucun but. La cause à des nouvelles blessures. Perth a annoncé que Sturridge quittait le club.

Departures...

Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Nick Fitzgerald, Osama Malik, Josh Rawlins, Darko Stanojevic and Daniel Sturridge have parted ways with the club, while Andy Keogh has retired and taken up the role of Head of Recruitment.

📰 https://t.co/mGuwqXkMpG