Daniel Sturridge quitte déjà son club australien
Antoine Bourlon
| 0 réaction

Daniel Sturridge quitte déjà Perth Glory

Daniel Sturridge quitte déjà son club australien
Photo: © photonews

L'Anglais n'aura presque pas joué, la faute à des blessures.

A 32 ans, la carrière de Daniel Sturridge n'arrête plus de décliner. L'ancien attaquant de Liverpool, Chelsea et ManCity avait tenté de se relancer au Perth Glory, en Australie, après son départ en tant qu'agent libre de Trabzonspor. 

En 8 mois, l'Anglais n'aura disputé que 6 matchs, et inscrit aucun but. La cause à des nouvelles blessures. Perth a annoncé que Sturridge quittait le club. 

0 réaction
Corrigeer
Une erreur dans l'article ci-dessus? Annoncez le ici!

Daniel Sturridge

Plus d'infos

9036 jours, soit plus de 24 ans sans la moindre défaite face aux Oranjes

9036 jours, soit plus de 24 ans sans la moindre défaite face aux Oranjes

18:00
"Dybala s'est laissé emporté par l'idée d'être le nouveau Messi"

"Dybala s'est laissé emporté par l'idée d'être le nouveau Messi"

18:10
Christophe Lepoint arrive au RFC Seraing

Christophe Lepoint arrive au RFC Seraing

14:52
Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 03/06: Chiellini - Mercier - Lepoint - Krämer - Holzhauser

Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 03/06: Chiellini - Mercier - Lepoint - Krämer - Holzhauser

17:46
Chiellini, l'après-Juve en MLS ?

Chiellini, l'après-Juve en MLS ?

17:46
Roberto Baggio trouve "honteux" que l'Italie ne soit pas automatiquement qualifiée pour le Mondial

Roberto Baggio trouve "honteux" que l'Italie ne soit pas automatiquement qualifiée pour le Mondial

17:22
L'ennui du Stade de France pour le dernier match officiel

L'ennui du Stade de France pour le dernier match officiel

16:50
15/08/2012: remontada et match référence pour le début de l'ère Wilmots

15/08/2012: remontada et match référence pour le début de l'ère Wilmots

17:00
Quand Strupar et Wilmots participaient à la fête du 5-5 à Rotterdam

Quand Strupar et Wilmots participaient à la fête du 5-5 à Rotterdam

16:00
Nouveau stade à Charleroi : la demande de permis de bâtir déposée

Nouveau stade à Charleroi : la demande de permis de bâtir déposée

17:05
🎥 Il y a 25 ans, Roberto Carlos inscrivait le plus beau coup franc de l'histoire

🎥 Il y a 25 ans, Roberto Carlos inscrivait le plus beau coup franc de l'histoire

13:00
Eupen sur le point de boucler le transfert d'un jeune de 19 ans

Eupen sur le point de boucler le transfert d'un jeune de 19 ans

16:05
Où l'Union va-t-elle jouer ses matchs de Coupe d'Europe ?

Où l'Union va-t-elle jouer ses matchs de Coupe d'Europe ?

15:50
OHL : l'arrivée d'Holzhauser pour remplacer un joueur important ?

OHL : l'arrivée d'Holzhauser pour remplacer un joueur important ?

15:31
🎥 Le but d'Albert, le match fantastique de Preud'homme : en 1994 les Diables mataient les Néerlandais

🎥 Le but d'Albert, le match fantastique de Preud'homme : en 1994 les Diables mataient les Néerlandais

14:05
Premier match complet pour Cyriel Dessers avec le Nigéria

Premier match complet pour Cyriel Dessers avec le Nigéria

15:09
Officiel : Raphael Holzhauser est un joueur d'OHL

Officiel : Raphael Holzhauser est un joueur d'OHL

14:13
Après Eupen, Stefan Krämer retrouve un nouveau challenge

Après Eupen, Stefan Krämer retrouve un nouveau challenge

14:30
Amadou Onana pense-t-il à un transfert ? "Reconnaissant envers Lille"

Amadou Onana pense-t-il à un transfert ? "Reconnaissant envers Lille"

14:00
Neymar se paie l'Argentine: "Vous avez gagné la Coupe du Monde?"

Neymar se paie l'Argentine: "Vous avez gagné la Coupe du Monde?"

13:50
Officiel: Andreas Beck quitte Eupen

Officiel: Andreas Beck quitte Eupen

13:32
L'Anversois Aurelio Buta a trouvé son nouveau club

L'Anversois Aurelio Buta a trouvé son nouveau club

13:15
5 ans plus tard, Lacazette va revenir à l'OL

5 ans plus tard, Lacazette va revenir à l'OL

12:54
Gros coup de geule de Bernardo Silva: "On a déjà joué 60 matches et on nous en fait jouer 4 de plus"

Gros coup de geule de Bernardo Silva: "On a déjà joué 60 matches et on nous en fait jouer 4 de plus"

12:35
1
📷 Officiel: le Barça dévoile son nouveau maillot

📷 Officiel: le Barça dévoile son nouveau maillot

12:12
Officiel: la Colombie tient son nouveau sélectionneur

Officiel: la Colombie tient son nouveau sélectionneur

11:52
RFC Liège : Pierre François évoque les contours de sa mission et le nouveau stade

RFC Liège : Pierre François évoque les contours de sa mission et le nouveau stade

11:35
Deinze proche d'attirer un joueur de Feyenoord

Deinze proche d'attirer un joueur de Feyenoord

11:11
Sinan Bolat explique pourquoi il a rejoint Westerlo

Sinan Bolat explique pourquoi il a rejoint Westerlo

10:55
Kevin Mirallas de retour dans l'un de ses anciens clubs ?

Kevin Mirallas de retour dans l'un de ses anciens clubs ?

10:37
Salomon Kalou en passe de retrouver un nouveau club

Salomon Kalou en passe de retrouver un nouveau club

10:19
(Exclusif) Michel Lecomte : "Le Qatar est la dernière chance pour Martinez de faire quelque chose avec les Diables" Interview

(Exclusif) Michel Lecomte : "Le Qatar est la dernière chance pour Martinez de faire quelque chose avec les Diables"

07:00
Fernando Santos explique pourquoi il a laissé Cristiano Ronaldo sur le banc au coup d'envoi

Fernando Santos explique pourquoi il a laissé Cristiano Ronaldo sur le banc au coup d'envoi

09:59
La Gantoise est sur la piste d'un défenseur colombien

La Gantoise est sur la piste d'un défenseur colombien

09:43
Kalimuendo, l'embarras du choix

Kalimuendo, l'embarras du choix

09:30
Sans jouer en Premier League, il quitte déjà Tottenham

Sans jouer en Premier League, il quitte déjà Tottenham

09:13

Plus d'infos

Les plus populaires

Play-offs 1

 Journée 6
Union SG Union SG 0-1 Antwerp Antwerp
FC Bruges FC Bruges 1-1 Anderlecht Anderlecht

Play-offs 2

 Journée 6
La Gantoise La Gantoise 1-2 Charleroi Charleroi
KV Malines KV Malines 0-0 KRC Genk KRC Genk
Contactez nous / Politique de confidentialité / offre d'emploi / Partenaires / Cookies Paramètres
Infos, résultats et classements gratuits sur ton site / PixFuture exclusive partner
© 2002-2022 www.walfoot.be All Rights Reserved