La Pro League bientôt privée de l'une des sensations du début de saison

📢 Squad Update - STVV



🇲🇷 Aboubakary Koita has been called up for Mauritania to play in the Africa Cup (besides Senegalese and Belgian nationality, he also has Mauritania on his passport).



This means that STVV will have to miss him for a while in January.



🔗 HBVL#JPL #Sorare pic.twitter.com/8TseX1JKd7