L'Inter Milan, le Real Madrid et le Bayern Munich organiseront un tournoi caritatif

Les trois géants du football européen ont annoncé l'organisation conjointe d'un tournoi caritatif appelé la Solidarity Cup.

Le Bayern Munich, l'Inter Milan et le Real Madrid ont publié un communiqué commun annonçant la création d'une Solidarity Cup en 2021, compétition à trois qui rendra hommage au personnel soignant et dont les recettes seront intégralement versées au profit des services médicaux espagnols et italiens. 

Chaque ville accueillera une rencontre : Real Madrid - Inter Milan à Madrid, Inter Milan - Bayern Munich à Milan et Bayern Munich - Real Madrid à Munich. Le calendrier précis de l'intégralité de la compétition doit encore être déterminé. 

