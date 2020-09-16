Carabao Cup : Mitrovic permet à Fulham de passer au tour suivant, Leeds s'incline déjà

Alexandre Fiammetti
Alexandre Fiammetti
| 0 réaction
Carabao Cup : Mitrovic permet à Fulham de passer au tour suivant, Leeds s'incline déjà
Photo: © photonews

Ce mercredi soir, six rencontres du premier tour de la Carabao Cup avaient lieu outre-Manche.

West Bromwich Albion-Harrogate 3-0

Harper (18e), Robson-Kanu (22e) et Robinson (77e)

Ipswich Town-Fulham 0-1

Odoi, Kebano, Knockaert et Mitrovic étaient titulaires du côté des Cottagers.

Mitrovic (38e)

Bristol City-Northampton Town 4-0

Martin (43e), Palmer (48e et 88e) et Semenyo (82e)

Leeds United-Hull City 1-1 (8-9 Pen)

Alioski (90e) ; Wilks (5e)

Southampton-Brentford 0-2

Noergaard (40e) et Dasilva (45e)

Everton-Salford City 3-0

Keane (8e), Sigurdsson (74e) et Kean (87e pen)

0 réaction
Corrigeer
Une erreur dans l'article ci-dessus? Annoncez le ici!

Recevez les articles de votre équipe préférée par mail

Premier League
Premier League Actualité Calendrier Enregistrer le calendrier Classement Stats Transferts

Plus d'infos

🎥 Le Paris Saint-Germain arrache la victoire face à Metz

🎥 Le Paris Saint-Germain arrache la victoire face à Metz

23:23
Ligue des champions : Plusieurs grosses surprises ce mercredi soir !

Ligue des champions : Plusieurs grosses surprises ce mercredi soir !

22:59
Europa League : Willem II et Mike Trésor Ndayishimiye (buteur) cartonnent Progres Niederkorn

Europa League : Willem II et Mike Trésor Ndayishimiye (buteur) cartonnent Progres Niederkorn

22:49
🎥 Le Barça remporte son deuxième match amical avec un doublé de Messi

🎥 Le Barça remporte son deuxième match amical avec un doublé de Messi

21:42
Timo Werner explique pourquoi il a dit non à Liverpool

Timo Werner explique pourquoi il a dit non à Liverpool

20:40
Bala Town a hâte d'affronter le Standard de Liège : "Ce sera le plus gros match de notre histoire"

Bala Town a hâte d'affronter le Standard de Liège : "Ce sera le plus gros match de notre histoire"

21:20
Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 16/09: Nainggolan - Bertone - Lee - Martínez - Kamada - Dabo

Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 16/09: Nainggolan - Bertone - Lee - Martínez - Kamada - Dabo

20:18
L'oncle d'Alvaro Gonzalez révèle ce que le Marseillais a dit à Neymar

L'oncle d'Alvaro Gonzalez révèle ce que le Marseillais a dit à Neymar

21:00
Le Paris Saint-Germain cherche son Ninja, Radja Nainggolan à la rescousse ?

Le Paris Saint-Germain cherche son Ninja, Radja Nainggolan à la rescousse ?

20:18
🎥 Landry Dimata et Jérémy Doku racontent leur première semaine chez les Diables

🎥 Landry Dimata et Jérémy Doku racontent leur première semaine chez les Diables

19:57
Premiers compliments pour Wim De Decker à Gand: "Mais tout n'était pas parfait"

Premiers compliments pour Wim De Decker à Gand: "Mais tout n'était pas parfait"

19:37
Le Standard dévoile sa sélection pour sa joute européenne : les débuts de Jackson Muleka ?

Le Standard dévoile sa sélection pour sa joute européenne : les débuts de Jackson Muleka ?

19:17
Philippe Montanier avant de croiser le fer avec Bala Town : "Un match très important qui ne sera pas pris à la légère"

Philippe Montanier avant de croiser le fer avec Bala Town : "Un match très important qui ne sera pas pris à la légère"

18:56
Nouvelles rassurantes pour Arjen Robben

Nouvelles rassurantes pour Arjen Robben

18:44
Les joueurs gantois avaient tout en main depuis le début

Les joueurs gantois avaient tout en main depuis le début

18:01
1
La parade qui a privé Dorian Dessoleil de son deuxième but de la saison

La parade qui a privé Dorian Dessoleil de son deuxième but de la saison

18:26
Un calendrier difficile attend Zulte Waregem: "Mais Bruges n'est pas comparable à Charleroi"

Un calendrier difficile attend Zulte Waregem: "Mais Bruges n'est pas comparable à Charleroi"

17:43
Huit joueurs, dont un ancien Anderlechtois, peuvent quitter Everton !

Huit joueurs, dont un ancien Anderlechtois, peuvent quitter Everton !

12:31
Officiel: un nouveau milieu défensif pour Waasland-Beveren

Officiel: un nouveau milieu défensif pour Waasland-Beveren

17:20
En quête de sa première victoire, le PSG à nouveau particulièrement déforcé

En quête de sa première victoire, le PSG à nouveau particulièrement déforcé

17:02
Officiel; Aston Villa s'offre un gardien d'Arsenal

Officiel; Aston Villa s'offre un gardien d'Arsenal

15:45
Officiel: un international sud-coréen à l'Antwerp

Officiel: un international sud-coréen à l'Antwerp

16:17
🎥 Talonnade et coup-franc direct: le numéro 10 inspire Thorgan Hazard

🎥 Talonnade et coup-franc direct: le numéro 10 inspire Thorgan Hazard

16:08
Suspension allégée pour Theo Bongonda, pas pour Michael Ngadeu

Suspension allégée pour Theo Bongonda, pas pour Michael Ngadeu

15:24
La condition pour que le Standard soit tête de série lors du barrage de l'Europa League

La condition pour que le Standard soit tête de série lors du barrage de l'Europa League

14:43
Gareth Bale à Tottenham? "Ce n'est pas encore fait"

Gareth Bale à Tottenham? "Ce n'est pas encore fait"

14:23
Une conférence de presse virtuelle pour Vincent Kompany

Une conférence de presse virtuelle pour Vincent Kompany

14:05
Sanction confirmée pour Jean Onana

Sanction confirmée pour Jean Onana

13:46
Saison déjà terminée pour un atout offensif gantois?

Saison déjà terminée pour un atout offensif gantois?

13:25
Daichi Kamada prolonge l'aventure en Bundesliga

Daichi Kamada prolonge l'aventure en Bundesliga

13:06
Genk refuse la sanction proposée à Theo Bongonda

Genk refuse la sanction proposée à Theo Bongonda

12:48
Le Real va récupérer près de 30 millions pour un indésirable

Le Real va récupérer près de 30 millions pour un indésirable

12:10
Un changement de dernière minute à Mouscron

Un changement de dernière minute à Mouscron

11:55
Luis Suarez, c'est le flou le plus total

Luis Suarez, c'est le flou le plus total

11:30
Une bonne nouvelle médicale au standard

Une bonne nouvelle médicale au standard

11:17
🎥 Une Red Flames mise en lumière par son club

🎥 Une Red Flames mise en lumière par son club

10:52

Plus d'infos

Les plus populaires

Premier League

 Journée 1 Betfirst
Burnley Burnley Rem Manchester United Manchester United
Manchester City Manchester City Rem Aston Villa Aston Villa
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace 0-0 Southampton Southampton
Fulham Fulham 0-0 Arsenal Arsenal
Liverpool Liverpool 0-0 Leeds United Leeds United
West Ham Utd West Ham Utd 0-0 Newcastle Utd Newcastle Utd
West Bromwich West Bromwich 0-0 Leicester City Leicester City
Tottenham Tottenham 0-0 Everton Everton
Sheffield United Sheffield United 0-0 Wolverhampton Wolverhampton
Brighton Brighton 0-0 Chelsea Chelsea
Contactez nous / Politique de confidentialité / offre d'emploi / Infos, résultats et classements gratuits sur ton site
PixFuture exclusive partner
© 2002-2020 www.walfoot.be All Rights Reserved