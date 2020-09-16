Carabao Cup : Mitrovic permet à Fulham de passer au tour suivant, Leeds s'incline déjà
Ce mercredi soir, six rencontres du premier tour de la Carabao Cup avaient lieu outre-Manche.
West Bromwich Albion-Harrogate 3-0
Harper (18e), Robson-Kanu (22e) et Robinson (77e)
Ipswich Town-Fulham 0-1
Odoi, Kebano, Knockaert et Mitrovic étaient titulaires du côté des Cottagers.
Mitrovic (38e)
Not a great goal to concede, caught with a switch of play after trying to pin Fulham in the corner.— ITFC Analytics (@ITFCAnalytics) September 16, 2020
Donacien maybe could’ve done better but a great cross from Tete and header from Mitrovic #itfc #ffc pic.twitter.com/q2Yuobd1Qn
Bristol City-Northampton Town 4-0
Martin (43e), Palmer (48e et 88e) et Semenyo (82e)
Leeds United-Hull City 1-1 (8-9 Pen)
Alioski (90e) ; Wilks (5e)
Southampton-Brentford 0-2
Noergaard (40e) et Dasilva (45e)
Everton-Salford City 3-0
Keane (8e), Sigurdsson (74e) et Kean (87e pen)