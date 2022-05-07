PL : Watford et Kabasele officiellement relégués en Championship
Watford a perdu sur la pelouse de Crystal Palace, un résultat qui condamne les Hornets à la relégation.
Il aurait fallu un miracle et on sait désormais qu'il n'aura pas lieu. Watford s'est incliné (1-0) sur la pelouse du Crystal Palace de Christian Benteke (resté sur le banc), et est donc mathématiquement relégué avec 12 points de retard sur Leeds United et trois matchs à jouer.
Christian Kabasele (également réserviste) et ses équipiers sont donc la seconde équipe de Premier League à descendre en Championship, après Norwich City. La lutte sera serrée entre Everton, Leeds United et Burnley pour le dernier ticket de descendant...
|Classement
|T
|P
|G
|P
|P
|B
|=
|Forme
|1.
|Manchester City
|34
|83
|26
|5
|3
|84-21
|63
|G P G G G
|2.
|Liverpool 0-0
|35
|83
|25
|8
|2
|86-22
|64
|G P G G G
|3.
|Chelsea
|35
|67
|19
|10
|6
|70-31
|39
|P G P P P
|4.
|Arsenal
|34
|63
|20
|3
|11
|54-41
|13
|P P G G G
|5.
|Tottenham 0-0
|35
|62
|19
|5
|11
|59-39
|20
|G G P P G
|6.
|Manchester United
|37
|58
|16
|10
|11
|57-56
|1
|P P P G P
|7.
|West Ham Utd
|35
|52
|15
|7
|13
|53-46
|7
|G P P P P
|8.
|Wolverhampton
|35
|50
|15
|5
|15
|35-34
|1
|G P P P P
|9.
|Brighton
|36
|47
|11
|14
|11
|38-42
|-4
|G P P G G
|10.
|Crystal Palace
|35
|44
|10
|14
|11
|46-42
|4
|P P P G G
|11.
|Aston Villa
|34
|43
|13
|4
|17
|47-47
|0
|P P P G G
|12.
|Brentford
|36
|43
|12
|7
|17
|44-52
|-8
|G G P P G
|13.
|Newcastle Utd
|35
|43
|11
|10
|14
|40-56
|-16
|G G G G P
|14.
|Leicester City
|33
|42
|11
|9
|13
|48-54
|-6
|G P P P P
|15.
|Southampton
|36
|40
|9
|13
|14
|41-61
|-20
|G P P P P
|16.
|Leeds United
|34
|34
|8
|10
|16
|38-72
|-34
|G P G P P
|17.
|Burnley
|35
|34
|7
|13
|15
|32-49
|-17
|P G G G P
|18.
|Everton
|33
|32
|9
|5
|19
|35-55
|-20
|P G P P G
|19.
|Watford
|35
|22
|6
|4
|25
|32-70
|-38
|P P P P P
|20.
|Norwich City
|34
|21
|5
|6
|23
|22-71
|-49
|P G P P P