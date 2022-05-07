PL : Watford et Kabasele officiellement relégués en Championship

Watford a perdu sur la pelouse de Crystal Palace, un résultat qui condamne les Hornets à la relégation.

Il aurait fallu un miracle et on sait désormais qu'il n'aura pas lieu. Watford s'est incliné (1-0) sur la pelouse du Crystal Palace de Christian Benteke (resté sur le banc), et est donc mathématiquement relégué avec 12 points de retard sur Leeds United et trois matchs à jouer.

Christian Kabasele (également réserviste) et ses équipiers sont donc la seconde équipe de Premier League à descendre en Championship, après Norwich City. La lutte sera serrée entre Everton, Leeds United et Burnley pour le dernier ticket de descendant...