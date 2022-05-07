PL : Watford et Kabasele officiellement relégués en Championship

Watford a perdu sur la pelouse de Crystal Palace, un résultat qui condamne les Hornets à la relégation.

Il aurait fallu un miracle et on sait désormais qu'il n'aura pas lieu. Watford s'est incliné (1-0) sur la pelouse du Crystal Palace de Christian Benteke (resté sur le banc), et est donc mathématiquement relégué avec 12 points de retard sur Leeds United et trois matchs à jouer.

Christian Kabasele (également réserviste) et ses équipiers sont donc la seconde équipe de Premier League à descendre en Championship, après Norwich City. La lutte sera serrée entre Everton, Leeds United et Burnley pour le dernier ticket de descendant...

 Classement T P G P P B = Forme
1. Manchester City Manchester City 34 83 26 5 3 84-21 63 G P G G G
2. Liverpool Liverpool 0-0 35 83 25 8 2 86-22 64 G P G G G
3. Chelsea Chelsea 35 67 19 10 6 70-31 39 P G P P P
4. Arsenal Arsenal 34 63 20 3 11 54-41 13 P P G G G
5. Tottenham Tottenham 0-0 35 62 19 5 11 59-39 20 G G P P G
6. Manchester United Manchester United 37 58 16 10 11 57-56 1 P P P G P
7. West Ham Utd West Ham Utd 35 52 15 7 13 53-46 7 G P P P P
8. Wolverhampton Wolverhampton 35 50 15 5 15 35-34 1 G P P P P
9. Brighton Brighton 36 47 11 14 11 38-42 -4 G P P G G
10. Crystal Palace Crystal Palace 35 44 10 14 11 46-42 4 P P P G G
11. Aston Villa Aston Villa 34 43 13 4 17 47-47 0 P P P G G
12. Brentford Brentford 36 43 12 7 17 44-52 -8 G G P P G
13. Newcastle Utd Newcastle Utd 35 43 11 10 14 40-56 -16 G G G G P
14. Leicester City Leicester City 33 42 11 9 13 48-54 -6 G P P P P
15. Southampton Southampton 36 40 9 13 14 41-61 -20 G P P P P
16. Leeds United Leeds United 34 34 8 10 16 38-72 -34 G P G P P
17. Burnley Burnley 35 34 7 13 15 32-49 -17 P G G G P
18. Everton Everton 33 32 9 5 19 35-55 -20 P G P P G
19. Watford Watford 35 22 6 4 25 32-70 -38 P P P P P
20. Norwich City Norwich City 34 21 5 6 23 22-71 -49 P G P P P
Premier League

 Journée 36
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford Watford
Chelsea Chelsea 2-2 Wolverhampton Wolverhampton
Burnley Burnley 1-3 Aston Villa Aston Villa
Brentford Brentford 3-0 Southampton Southampton
Brighton Brighton 4-0 Manchester United Manchester United
Liverpool Liverpool 0-0 Tottenham Tottenham
